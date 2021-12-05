Porsha’s Family Matters’ Simon Guobadia’s age and net worth explored











Businesswoman and reality TV star Porsha Williams rose to fame on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. She first joined the cast in 2012 alongside Kenya Moore. In 2021, Porsha’s time on RHO has come to an end, she won’t be returning to the show for season 14. However, she isn’t done letting the cameras in on her life.

In 2021, Porsha is featuring in her very own Bravo show – Porsha’s Family Matters – which features her friends, family, ex-fiancé and her relationship with her new fiancé Simon Guobadia. So, let’s find out more on Simon, from his age to his net worth and family…

Porsha’s Family Matters: What is Simon Guabadia’s age?

Porsha’s Family Matters premiered on Sunday, November 28th, at 9 pm ET. Viewers got acquainted with Porsha’s new fiancé, Simon, and the story of how they met was cleared up (kind of).

While 40-year-old Porsha was born on June 22nd, 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, her fiancé was born in Nigeria on June 2nd, 1964.

Simon Guobadia is 57 years old, making him 17 years older than the former RHOA star.

How much is Porsha Williams fiancé worth?

During Porsha’s Family Matters, the couple can be seen driving around in luxury cars and Simon’s lavish lifestyle is very clear from one glance at his IG page.

Exact Net Worth reports that Simon’s net worth is estimated at $40m in 2021. He says on Porsha’s Family Matters that he’s a restaurant and nightclub owner. As per Simon’s LinkedIn page, he is the CEO of SIMCOL Group. He writes in his profile that his specialities include: “Petroleum Supplier, Petroleum Transport, Multimedia Companies, Hospitality, Investor.” Porsha is reportedly worth an estimated $400,000.

Simon’s family explored

As per Simon’s website, he grew up with seven younger siblings in an upper-middle-class family.

Between Simon and Porsha, they have six children and it seems that the pair are up for expanding their family even more in the future.

During Porsha’s Family Matters, Porsha’s Aunt Darlene wants to get to know Simon more and asks if his siblings are like him. Simon said: “I would say so“.

