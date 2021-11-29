How many children does Porsha Wiliams' fiancé Simon Guobadia have?











Porsha Williams rose to fame as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012. Joining the cast alongside Kenya Moore for season 5, Porsha has certainly had a lot of ups and downs on the Bravo show and her relationships have often been a featured storyline.

In 2021, Porsha’s life looks totally different from how it was back in RHOA season 5. The Bravo star now has her own show, Porsha’s Family Matters, which gives viewers into her life as mom to PJ and fiancé of Simon Guobadia.

Who is Simon?

During the opening scenes of Bravo’s Porsha’s Family Matters, Porsha reveals that Simon is “a sweet gentleman who only has eyes for Porsha” and “the man of her dreams“.

Porsha’s fiancé is a businessman and CEO. He writes in his Instagram bio that he’s a “father, philanthropist, CEO, EP, Investor, Collector and UDC Alumni“.

Simon is 57 years old and he was born in Nigeria on June 2nd, 1964. By the looks of Simon’s IG, he now travels the world with his family, visiting all kinds of places from the Dominican Republic to Africa.

How many children does Simon Guobadia have?

Porsha and Simon can be seen during her new Bravo show looking at houses in Buckhead, Atlanta. The couple is in need of a house with a lot of bedrooms and the one they take a look at boasts a whopping seven bedrroms. Porsha suggests that the house isn’t big enough “with all these kids“.

Simon has five children – Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin, and Ximena. As per Simon’s website: “Among all the big deals and career wins, his most prized achievement is simply being a dad.”

The businessman is onto his fourth marriage with Porsha. Simon said: “There are kids involved with each divorce. Co-parenting is not an easy thing to do.“

Simon Guobadia children. Picture: Nazy Gavahi, NGK Agency

Simon and Porsha’s combined family

With Simon’s five children and Porsha’s daughter Pilar Jhena, the couple has six kids altogether.

Porsha also suggested the idea of having children with Simon and said during their house viewing: “And you’re not thinking about the other kids, the ones that’s still in your b***s.“

Looking at Simon’s IG page, he takes his kids all around the world with him and thanked his staff on the social media site for their help in looking after his family in 2021.

WATCH PORSHA’S FAMILY MATTERS ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ET

