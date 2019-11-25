Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Reality TV lovers are all over Made in Chelsea, TOWIE and Absolutely Ascot.

But these series – which tend to be centred around a group of young people – are nothing compared to a brand new release from Netflix in 2019.

Singapore Social launched its first series on November 22nd and it looks to be an instant hit.

Any preconceptions that anyone may have had about Singapore can go out the window as the series takes a look at a group of young, vibrant Singaporeans living it up.

Let’s get to know Singapore Social’s Mae…

Singapore Social: Meet Mae

We’re first introduced to Mae during episode 1 of Singapore Social. She’s the fashionista of the group and is often at fashion week or even modelling for photoshoots herself. Mae is the ex-creative manager of fashion brand Surrender.

Episode 1 of Singapore Social saw Mae say:

Growing up, I knew that I wanted to be in fashion. Now that I’m in it, its a lot of freaking work.

In regard to her social media presence, she said: “Everything is curated. what I show you online it’s what I want you to see. What message I’m trying to sell to you.”

Mae’s heritage

Mae Tan’s parents certainly come across as a stress in her life during the series.

Mae’s friend, Nicole Ong, said the pair instantly clicked because of their similar upbringings: “Mae and I met over drinks. She understands. As Chinese girls, she gets pressure to do well.”

Mae said: “Asian parenting produces kids that are go-getters, they basically try to remove every lazy bone in you.”

And although the 24-year-old is clearly doing well with around 90,000 followers and a career in fashion, she reveals that her parents are still wanting her to further her education rather than just working.

The Singapore Social star doesn’t just use social media for work though as she’s often seen supporting good causes online. Episode 7 sees Mae support Paul in his plastic cleanup initiative.

Who is Mae dating?

A September 2019 interview with Esquire Singapore reveals that Mae is in a relationship with Fine Arts lecturer Leonard Wee.

Leonard looks like Mae’s perfect match as the pair make a very artsy couple.

Follow Leonard on Instagram @leonard_wee. The artist splits his time between Singapore and New York.

While on Singapore Social, Nicole and Sukki chatted about Mae’s love life. Nicole said: “She’s this cool girl who has like things going on for her. Before you even step into her life you’ve got to make sure you’ve got all your ducks in a row.”

