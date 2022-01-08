Which Singles Inferno couples left together and where are they now?











Kicking off from December 18th, 2022, Singles Inferno was a brand new Netflix series for subscribers to get stuck into. Judging by its popularity, the reality dating show has been a huge hit and viewers have loved following the journeys of So-Yeon, Ji-A and co.

Pairs of episodes dropped each week from December 18th onwards, with the final two being released on January 8th. It’s been a long old journey for many of the singletons and some very hard decisions had to be made. So, let’s find out more about which Singles Inferno couples left together and what the contestants are up to now…

WATCH OUT – SPOILER ALERT! EPISODES 7, 8 AND WINNERS REVEALED BELOW…

Single’s Inferno | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7450 Single’s Inferno | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/b39SWaVQUoI/hqdefault.jpg 928909 928909 center 22403

Which of the Singles Inferno contestants left alone?

WATCH OUT – SPOILER ALERT! EPISODES 7, 8 AND WINNERS REVEALED BELOW…

During Singles Inferno episode 8, the participants made their final decisions about who they wanted to leave the island with.

The two new female contestants, Seong Min Ji (@im_min.vely) and Kim Su-Min (@sumesume_), and male contestants Choi Si-Hun (@choi_hun2) and Cha Hyun Seung (@502bright) were left without partners by the end of the show.

Read More: Exploring where Singles Inferno is filmed, can you visit the island?

WARNING! SPOILERS REVEALED BELOW…

Moon Se-Hoon and Shin Ji-Yeon

Moon Se-Hoon and Shin Ji-Yeon spent time together in paradise in the final episodes and their connection was clearly undeniable. They left Inferno Island together in episode 8 but there’s no telling from their Instagram pages whether they’re still an item.

Find Ji-Yeon on Instagram @jiiiyeonie__ where she has over 48k followers

Restaurant owner, Moon Se-Hoon, is also on IG with 206k followers @moonofsh.

Song Ji-A and Kim Hyeon-Joong

Song Ji-A had many men vying for her attention during Singles Inferno. The social media star ended up leaving the show with her “puppy” Kim Hyeon-Joong.

Judging by the Singles Inferno contestants IG pages, none of the contestants are currently following one another, so it’s unclear whether Ji-A and Hyeon-Joong are a couple now.

Ji-A has 2m Instagram followers and can be found @dear.zia. Kim Hyeon-Joong is also on IG @__1126.1.

Oh Jin-Taek and Kang So-Yeon

Oh Jin-Taek and Kang So-Yeon had a complicated love story during Singles Inferno, but thankfully, the pair left the show hand in hand. The boxing gym owner and tailor made a great match in the end.

Follow Kang So-Yeon on Instagram @kangsoyeon__.

Oh Jin-Taek is also on Instagram @timelessbruno where he has 146k followers.

See Also: Meet Cha Hyun-Seung from Singles Inferno on Instagram

Kim Jun-Sik and An Yea-Won

The final couple to leave Singles Inferno together was Kim Jun-Sik and An Yea-Won.

The two seemed to gravitate towards each other throughout the whole experience, although An Yea-Won’s head was turned when Cha Hyun-Seung joined the show. As it turned out, she was happy with Kim Jun-Sik and the fitness couple left together in episode 8.

Find An Yea-Won on IG @yeah.w__ and Kim Jun-Sik is on Instagram @juncore_.

WATCH SINGLES INFERNO ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK