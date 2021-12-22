When does Singles Inferno ep 3 come out on Netflix?











Netflix is a one-stop shop for exciting TV shows to get into. Everything from eye-opening docuseries to juicy reality dating shows are available to watch on the streaming service. Singles Inferno arrived on Netflix on December 18th and gives Netflix fans a brand new Korean dating series to binge-watch.

However, viewers may be stumped as they get into Singles Inferno, to find out that there are only two episodes available to watch on December 18th. So, here’s more on when Singles Inferno ep 3 will be added to Netflix.

Singles Inferno release date

New Netflix dating show Singles Inferno arrived on Netflix on Saturday, December 18th.

Viewers got to meet all nine contestants, girls – Kang So-Yeon, Shin Ji-Yeon, An Yea-Won and Song Ji-a and boys – Kim Hyeon-Joong, Oh Jin-Taek, Moon Se-Hoon, Kim Jun-Sik, Choi Si-Hun.

The first two episodes of the show were released on December 18th and the two-hour-long episodes were jam-packed full of drama.

When will Singles Inferno episode 3 arrive?

Singles Inferno episodes will come out weekly, so Netflix fans can expect episode 3 of the show to arrive on December 25th, 2021.

A new Singles Inferno episode is likely the perfect Christmas Day treat for many viewers. However, it’s unconfirmed how many episodes will be added.

It’s likely that episodes 3 and 4 will be added to Netflix on December 25th.

How many episodes of Singles Inferno are there?

It seems that episodes of Singles Inferno will be added to Netflix in pairs.

The series is made up of eight episodes altogether, so viewers can expect the final episodes of Singles Inferno to drop on Netflix on January 8th, 2022.

Although the first two episodes of the show teased some drama, there’s clearly a lot more to come in the rest of the show as the couples return from paradise to the deserted island in episode 3.

