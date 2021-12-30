When does Singles Inferno ep5 come out and is there a release time?











Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind and Dating Around are just some of the dating shows that Netflix has provided its subscribers with and now, Singles Inferno is here in 2021 giving us all kinds of Love Island vibes.

Kang So-Yeon, Shin Ji-Yeon, An Yea-Won, Song Ji-a, Kim Hyeon-Joong, Oh Jin-Taek, Moon Se-Hoon, Kim Jun-Sik, Choi Si-Hun have been mingling for four episodes so far. Here’s more on when Singles Inferno episode 5 comes out and release times explored…

Singles Inferno episodes 1-4

The title of Singles Inferno for the new Netflix dating series is certainly suitable as some of the cast members have been getting hot under the collar for one another since episode 1.

Singles Inferno first dropped on Netflix on December 18th, 2021 and episodes 1 and 2 were immediately available to watch.

Episodes 3 and 4 dropped on Christmas Day but it appears to have left viewers wanting more.

When does Singles Inferno ep5 come out?

Singles Inferno episodes have come out each week since the show first premiered on Saturday, December 18th.

Viewers can expect episodes 5 and 6 to be available to watch on January 1st, 2021.

Episode 5 will see the addition of new contestants on the show which is almost certainly going to shake things up on the island.

Does Singles Inferno epiosde 5 have a release time?

Singles Inferno episodes 1 and 2 were available to watch on the streaming service at 8 am GMT when the show first premiered, so we can assume that 8 am GMT will be the time that the following episodes will also be released.

The series is made up of eight episodes in total so fans can expect the next instalment on January 1st and the final two episodes on January 8th.

With four episodes still to come, there are many opportunities coming for couples to decide who they’ll go to paradise with and who will get left behind at Inferno island.

