Meet Singles Inferno judges Lee Da-Hee, Hanhae, Jin-Kyung and Kyuhyun











Netflix brings its subscribers a brand new dating series in 2021 and 2022 – Singles Inferno. The participants on the Korean show are left on a deserted island with just the bare necessities. They live on Inferno Island for eight days and have the opportunity to get to know each other as much as possible.

Should any of the singletons make a mutual connection, they get the chance to go to paradise, a luxury resort where they can then reveal their ages and occupations to each other. The eight-episode series sees many of the contestants follow a rocky road to love, and there for the journey were four Singles Inferno judges – so let’s meet them!

Singles Inferno judges: Lee Da-Hee

Lee Da-Hee was born in South Korea in 1985 and is one of the hosts of Singles Inferno on Netflix.

She’s a model and award-winning actress who was a finalist in the 2002 SBS Super Elite Model Contest.

Lee Da-Hee may be best recognised for appearing in TV series The Beauty Inside, I Can Hear Your Voice and Search: WWW.

She can be found on Instagram @dahee0315 with 1.9m followers.

Hanhae

Also on the Singles Inferno judging panel is Hanhae.

Hanhae was born in April 1990 in Busan, South Korea. He’s a singer and rapper who was in boy band Phantom.

While his passion is music, and he’s best known for songs such as ‘LOVE‘ and ‘Why Do You‘, Hanhae is no stranger to TV and has appeared in various TV series where he’s been a contestant, cast member, producer host and rap teacher.

Follow Hanhae on Instagram @hanhae1990 where he has amost 300k followers. He also has a YouTube channel with over 9k subscribers.

Hong Jin-Kyung

Born in December 1977, Hong Jin-Kyung is not only a host on Singles Inferno, but she’s also a model, actress, comedian and YouTuber.

She’s married and has a daughter who is on Instagram @kimlael_maria.

Hong Jin-Kyung is also a businesswoman, she is the CEO of a kimchi brand. Follow Hong Jin-Kyung on Instagram where she has 155k @jinkyunghong. She also has a YouTube channel with over 1m subscribers.

Meet Singles Inferno judge Kyuhyun

Kyuhyun was born Cho Kyu-hyun in February 1988 in Seoul.

He’s a singer and a member of boyband Super Junior. As well as singing, Kyuhyun has hosted many TV shows in his time. The 33 year old has also appeared in many theatre performances such as Frankenstein, Robin Hood and Mozart!.

Kyuhyun has 1.9 followers on Instagram (@gyuram88) and a further 64k subscribers on YouTube.

