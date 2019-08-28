A film and journalism graduate from Leicester with a passion for the arts. You’ll often find him watching films, listening to records, or writing about experiences with the two. And they say the perfect job doesn’t exist...

If there’s a hole in your TV schedule the size of a luxury villa then luckily for you a brand new series is set to fuel the lingering Love Island fix.

There’s something special about a really good dating show, isn’t there. We’ve seen some great ones emerge over recent years, from First Dates to Dating Around, although there’s always room for one more showstopper.

So, buckle up, as it’s gonna be a bumpy ride for five unique couples in Singletown, which now has a confirmed start date on ITV2.

What is Singletown about?

Singletown is set to sharpen its lens on a handful of couples who are all at varying stages in their relationships. Each couple will put their romance on hold so that they can enjoy the fruits of single life for one unforgettable summer London.

It sounds promising already, but now comes the real hook: each ex-partner can see everything that the other get up to!

Seeing your ex’s Insta is bad enough yet Singletown is about to unleash a new level of fomo. You can expect tears, tantrums and more as these couples take a brief break from one other before deciding whether they want to rekindle their relationship or continue with the single life.

Who are the hosts?

Helping these singletons navigate the joys and downsides of the single life are Emily Atack and Joel Dommett.

The former is famous for playing the role of Charlotte Hinchcliffe on hit-sitcom The Inbetweeners. More recently, she finished second on the 2018 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Joel was also on I’m a Celeb and, similarly, he also starred in popular teen series Skins having played DC Sweeney in season 4 of Skins.

They’re a solid duo to take on what we’re anticipating to be one 2019’s most pleasant TV surprises. Bring it on!

Singletown: Confirmed start date!

Singletown will launch on Monday, September 2nd.

It will air on ITV2 at 9 pm.

Dates, parties and much more have been set up for these ten contestants and we’re excited to see how they’ll take to the tough transition. Will they get back together afterwards, or will their relationship be doomed forever?

WATCH SINGLETOWN EVERY MONDAY FROM SEPTEMBER 2ND ON ITV2