Love Island USA: Who is Slade Parker? Newbie runs a family business!











Slade Parker is a new addition to the Love Island USA season 3 cast. He and Wes Ogsbury waltzed into the villa during episode 9 of the series. Turning heads all over the place, let’s get to know more about the Georgia native.

Spicing up our TV viewing this summer, Love Island USA kicked off from July 7th! The CBS show is onto its third season in 2021 and a whole host of hot singletons are looking for love.

Slade Parker joins Love Island USA

Smooth-talking Slade entered the Love Island villa and said that he’d provide some ‘Southern Comfort’ for the season 3 ladies.

He first set his eyes on Alaskan babe Olivia because he assumed that they must share a love of the outdoors. Slade also mentioned that he enjoyed baseball and tends to go for brunettes during his Love Island debut.

Slade isn’t just looking for a fling on the CBS show and said: “I’m kind of at a point in my life where I wanna get a little more serious and hopefully meet someone that gonna make me better and I can make them better as well, in return.“

On Slade and Wes’ arrival, Olivia said: “I literally felt butterflies and my stomach dropped in the best way“.

What is Slade Parker’s job?

Slade hails from Rome, Georgia and runs an advertising business with his family. He has two sisters aged 21 and 4 years old.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he has over seven years of experience in the advertising and graphic design department at Parker Printing Inc.

He studied biology at The University of West Georgia from 2017-2019 but, by the looks of things, Slade opted for a different career path after university.

Slade writes that he thrives in high-pressure environments, so it’s unlikely that he’ll buckle under pressure during his Love Island experience!

Love Island USA: Is Slade on Instagram?

Twenty-seven-year-old Slade can be found on Instagram @slaaader with around 5,000 followers.

It looks like the 6 ft 5 Love Island newbie started a new IG account on May 10th 2021 as he posted a photo captioned: “Fresh start“. He also only has five posts.

His posts mainly show Slade posing shirtless for the ‘gram, he also uploaded a photo of himself fishing captioned: “Sunday tradition“.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 3 ON CBS FROM JULY 7TH 2021.

