TLC: Meet the sMothered season 3 cast - Karla, Rykia, Sunhe, Angelica and co!











TLC show sMothered is back for season 3 in 2021. Let’s get to know the cast members – returning and new! The mothers and daughters have bonds unlike any other, so here are the ladies appearing on the show in 2021.

From sleeping in the same bed to showering together, wearing identical outfits and swapping underwear, the mothers and daughters on sMothered take closeness to a new level. Season 3 even features Lauren’s journey into motherhood herself – and her mom is there to artificially inseminate her!

Meet the returning sMothered season 3 cast on TLC: Cristina and Kathy

sMothered’s Cristina and Kathy are back for the TLC show’s third season.

The pair claim that they’re best friends and live just five houses away from one another but it looks as though season 3 is drama-filled as Cristina’s husband, Carlo Bertolli, and Kathy clash.

Sunhe and Angelica

sMothered stars Sunhe and Angelica return for season 3 of the TLC show.

Sunhe has a lot to say about Angelica’s relationship with husband Jason and by the looks of the season 3 trailer, Jason’s feeling the tension when it comes to Sunhe living in the same house as him and Angelica.

Dawn and Cher

Dawn and Cher could be mistaken for twins, but they’re actually the third returning mother and daughter duo in sMothered season 3.

It seems that there’s a theme with each of the cast pairs so far as the daughters’ husbands’ are often left feeling like a third wheel.

Cher’s husband can be seen saying in the trailer: “You’re making life-changing decisions without me“. So, viewers can expect season 3 to be a little uncomfortable.

sMothered season 3 cast: TLC newcomers Amy and Carina

First up of the new pairs are mom Amy and daughter Carina.

It’s clear that the pair are basically inseparable, Amy said: “My life without my daughter would be like taking all of the colours out of a rainbow“.

Amy and Carina can also be seen swapping underwear in the season trailer.

Karla and Rykia

Karla and Rykia take family bonds to astronomical levels as they admit that they wax each other’s parts on a regular basis.

The 2021 season trailer also looks to suggest that the mom and daughter duo sleep in the same bed as Karla says: “She’s the first person I see when I wake up and the first person I see when I lay down“.

Lisa and Lauren

Lisa and Lauren are also newcomers to sMothered season 3.

They believe they were put on Earth for one another and Lisa is even going as far as helping her daughter get pregnant in 2021.

Lauren’s partner doesn’t seem to be particularly pleased that her mother-in-law artificially inseminated her wife, but swings and roundabouts, hey?

