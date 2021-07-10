Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Snoochie Shy? C4 star joins Jeremy Vine on the sofa!











Channel 4’s Gogglebox is the TV show of all TV shows where viewers get to watch people watch the week’s telly!

Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off its first series in 2019 after the original Gogglebox show had been running for six years.

Stars of the show’s celebrity edition include Tom Jones, Anne Marie, Denise Van Outen and her husband, Eddie, Miquita Oliver and her mum, Andi, Martin and Roman Kemp, Jonathan Ross and his family and Snoochie Shy.

Snoochie Shy joins Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox series 3 episode 6 saw Snoochie Shy and Jeremy Vine join the cast!

The Channel 4 show brings lots of new faces to series 3 including Ed Sheeran, Adam Gemelli, Kadeena Cox, Martine McCutcheon, Jack McManus and more!

Twitter reacted to the pairing of Snoochie and Jeremy Vine with some people asking how they’d be friends: “How the heck are @snoochieshy & @JeremyVineOn5 mates pls#CelebrityGogglebox“.

Snoochie’s career

Snoochie Shy is a TV presenter and radio DJ. She works for MTV and Radio 1 Xtra.

She’s 29 years old and was born ‘Cheyenne Davide’ on June 13th, 1992, in London.

Snoochie has also done some modelling in her time and has worked with huge brands such as “Nike, Reebok, Ugg, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Warehouse, Vans, Dr Martens” and more as per Money Management.

Her DJ-ing career has seen her interview big names in music including Rita Ora, Miss Dynamite, Wretch32, AJ Tracey, Stefflon Don and more.

In 2020, Snoochie presented the Audio Production Awards with her Gogglebox buddy Jeremy Vine.

Meet Snoochie Shy on Instagram

Snoochie has a healthy-looking social media following which would be expected given her roles at MTV and BBC Radio 1 XTRA.

She has 120k followers on Instagram @snoochieshy and over 25k on Twitter under the same handle.

By the looks of her IG page, 2021 will see Snoochie on our screens even more than just C4’s Gogglebox as she’s set to appear on BBC’s Mastermind, too!

The 29-year-old said in a 2016 interview with Foot Asylum that her fashion inspiration comes from her “mums #TBT pictures!“. Snoochie uploaded an appreciation post for her mum on mother’s day 2021 reading: “If I can be half the mum you are to me to my future kids then I know I’d of done good“.

