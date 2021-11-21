Who are I'm A Celebrity star Snoochie Shy's parents?











It’s officially that time of year and I’m A Celebrity is back! The ITV show launches its 21st series on Sunday, November 21st at 9 pm. The campmates are ready to take on creepy crawlies, Bushtucker trials and the task of emptying the loo.

In this year’s line-up, we have Naughty Boy, Frankie Bridge, Richard Madeley, Danny Miller, Arlene Phillips and many more celebrities entering Gwrych Castle. Also taking part in the show is radio DJ, Snoochie Shy, so let’s find out more about her parents and family.

Who is Snoochie Shy?

Snoochie Shy is a 29-year-old radio host who works on Radio 1Xtra. She hails from London and has had experience working as a model and an international DJ during her career so far.

I’m A Celebrity won’t be Snoochie’s first TV appearance as she joined Jeremy Vine on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021 and she’s also been featured on shows such as Don’t Hate The Playaz.

Speaking of her fears before going into the castle, Snoochie admitted that she has quite a few phobias but her biggest fear is emptying the toilet: “That could be a bit of a sticky one.“

Snoochie Shy’s parents

Taking a look at Snoochie Shy’s Instagram page, she’s clearly got a lot of love for her mum.

Snoochie’s mum is a London-based choreographer and dancer called Kirsty Davide. The DJ has tagged her mum in IG posts in the past, either celebrating her mum on special occasions or, for example, when she bought her mum and new car. Snoochie’s mum is on Instagram @muma__k, however, her account is set to private.

Back in 2019 Snoochie posted a snippet to IG of herself and Kenny Allstar calling their mums live on air where her mum joked about Snoochie’s radio antics: “I haven’t got enough time left on this planet to talk about that…“.

Snoochie’s mum was a dancer

While Snoochie has said that she’d like herself and her campmates to have a “twerk-off” in the camp, it turns out that her mum was a full-blown dancer who travelled the world with her craft back in the day.

Snoochie’s mum, Kirsty, writes on her LinkedIn page that she “worked in the entertainment industry for 33 years as a professional dancer on TV, travelling the world, and then going on to then becoming a professional choreographer.”

Today, Kirsty works as an events manager at Dalston Roof Park in London. Snoochie has posted clips of her mum’s dance reels to IG before, as well as snaps of her mum with Will Smith and other celebrities.

