TLC So Freakin’ Cheap: We found the Tran family on Instagram!











“When people say that I’m cheap I say ‘Thank you, yes, I am‘” – Rosanna Tran is pinching pennies wherever she can and she’s not afraid to admit it!

The lengths that some people go to to save money really can be shocking but the families featured on a new TLC programme aren’t just cheap, they’re So Freakin’ Cheap!

Dumpster diving, getting creative and wedding budgets under $1000, the TLC show shines a light on the lifestyles of people who would rather do many other things than spend their hard earned wages. Rosanna Tran describes her family as ‘Crazy Cheap Asians‘ (a take on Crazy Rich Asians) and viewers are about to find out why!

Screenshot: First Look: These Families Are So Freakin Cheap! – TLC

TLC: What is So Freakin’ Cheap?

So Freakin’ Cheap is a brand new TLC show which focuses on families who are as frugal as it gets!

Episode 1 of the show launches on Monday, June 21st at 10 pm ET.

From filing through scrap for hidden gems to rescuing flowers from funeral homes, there literally looks to be no end to what some of the families will do to save some cash.

Netflix: Meet Megan Batoon – World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

New Series First Look: You, Me & My Ex

So Freakin’ Cheap: The Tran family

The Tran family are one of the featured families on So Freakin’ Cheap season 1.

During the show’s sneak preview, the mother of the family can be seen explaining that because their electric garage door costs 12 cents to open and close, they only open it and close once a day.

She also states that “dumpster diving is a lifestyle”, but by the look on her children’s faces, being so frugal isn’t that enjoyable.

The Tran family consists of six people. The mother of the family, Rosanna, is on Instagram, as are children Elizabeth, Brandon and Charisma.

Meet the Trans on Instagram

Some of the Tran family members are on Instagram.

The mum of the family, Rosanna, can be found on IG @rosannatran__. She writes in her bio that she’s “CEO of Eventolando” an event planning business.

Brandon Tran is also on Instagram @brandon_tran86. He often posts photos of himself travelling the globe, as well as many of his family.

Miss Miami Beach USA Elizabeth can be found @misselizabethtran. Her page is mainly made up of modelling photos.

And 13-year-old Charisma is on IG @trancharisma. She also looks to have a modelling career ahead of her!

See Also: Who is Marvin Anthony from Too Hot To Handle season 2?

WATCH SO FREAKIN’ CHEAP ON TLC FROM JUNE 21 AT 10 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK