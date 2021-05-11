All That Glitters: Who is Solange Azagury-Partridge? Meet the BBC judge and jewellery expert











Who is Solange Azagury-Partridge? The famous jeweller appears on BBC’s All That Glitters in 2021. So, let’s get to know more about Solange – from her career to husband and heritage!

The BBC is no stranger to finding incredibly talented craftspeople on its TV shows. From The Great British Bake Off to The Great British Sewing Bee and Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, there’s no end of people ready to showcase their skills. Now, All That Glitters is here to find ‘Britain’s Next Jewellery Star’.

All That Glitters: Who is Solange Azagury-Partridge?

One half of the All That Glitters judging panel, alongside Shaun Leane, is Solange Azagury-Partridge.

She’s a world-renowned jewellery designer, who has some of her best pieces displayed in museums around the world.

Solange, 60, is known for saying it how it is and during the BBC Show, said she doesn’t have a poker face – if she doesn’t like something, you’ll know it!

Does Solange Azagury-Partridge have a husband?

Yes, Solange Azagury-Partridge does have a husband named Murray. Solange is a self-taught jewellery designer and actually designed her own engagement ring in 1987.

She and Murray live in London, and as per House and Garden, the couple also has a 100-year-old holiday cottage in Somerset where they spend their downtime.

Solange and Murray have two children together named Otis, born in 1991, and Mardi, born in 1996.

What is Solange’s heritage?

Solange was born and raised in London. However, speaking to The Evening Standard, she said: “I was conceived in Morocco — my parents are Sephardic Jews who grew up in Casablanca.”

Financial Times also writes that her parents are of Moroccan descent.

