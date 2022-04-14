Sophie Duker is Taskmaster's self-proclaimed "introverted extrovert"













Taskmaster series 13 is officially here as of April 14th, 2022. The Channel 4 series sees the Taskmaster, Greg Davies, and his sidekick, Alex Horne, put the cast up to all kinds of tasks all in the name of comedy. Series 13 kicks off at 9 pm and Taskmaster will air each Thursday.

The new 2022 series features a brand new line-up of celebrities from the comedy world including Chris Ramsey, Judi Love, Sophie Duker, Ardal O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker. So, let’s get to know more about Sophie, including her career, family, Instagram and more…

Taskmaster | Series 13 Official Trailer | Channel 4 BridTV 9361 Taskmaster | Series 13 Official Trailer | Channel 4 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tP0ZrX-2EiE/hqdefault.jpg 987397 987397 center 22403

Who is Sophie Duker?

Sophie Duker is a stand-up comedian and writer who is a cast member on Taskmaster series 13.

She is described on her own website as being a “breathtakingly adorable introverted extrovert” who can be called Sophie or “she/her/snack“.

Sophie was born in 1990 and lives in East London. She also reveals on her website that she came into the world via C-Section as she “refused to make a traditional entrance“.

OMG: Why is Taskmaster censored? Swearing bleep explained

The Taskmaster star’s career explored

Prior to being cast on Taskmaster alongside fellow comedians such as Bridget Christie, Sophie attended Oxford’s Wadham College and was part of a comedy group in her university days.

Sophie has had lots of TV roles during her career starting off with Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Mock The Week in 2019.

As per her website, Sophie’s first stand-up show, Venus, saw her nominated for the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In 2021, she won the Funny Women Best Comedy Writer Award.

Is Sophie Duker on Instagram?

Taskmaster’s Sophie Duker can be found on both Instagram and Twitter.

On IG she has around 18K followers @sophiedukebox and on Twitter, she has over 24K.

As per her Instagram bio, Sophie is a “fingerlicking comedian” and she’s been posting to the ‘gram since 2017. Judging by Sophie’s IG page, she loves travelling, spending time with her family, posting hilarious photos and working hard!

Sophie looks less than impressed during the Taskmaster series 13 trailer as she’s roped into doing all manner of tasks, Greg Davies looks to have a variety of mind-bending and confusing tests for the celebrities to complete this season…

NO WAY: Greg Davies hilarious ‘draped on couch’ clip recreated by Taskmaster fans

WATCH TASKMASTER EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK