There’s something strange going down on Southern Charm New Orleans.

The Bravo TV reality show, which also streams on Hayu and NowTV, has seen Justin Reese and Kelsey Nichols move into a new house together, where they have repeatedly discussed a potential marriage.

Recently, we saw an excruciatingly awkward clip of Justin on the beach with Kelsey, where he was pretty much forced into confirming that he would “propose engagement” to her by July 1st, 2019 (the season has been pre-filmed).

J-man looked petrified as he agreed to the ‘deal’, which literally looked more like a business transaction that it did a romantic proposal.

So, where are Justin and Kelsey now? And how’d that ‘proposal’ come along?

Southern Charm New Orleans 08/11/19 Sneak Peek: ‘Why Is Justin Reese "Definitely Scared" to Propose to Kelsey Nichols?’ 🤔 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/nMWenXreuw — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) August 11, 2019

Have Justin and Kelsey got engaged?

No!

Nothing has advanced since filming Southern Charm New Orleans season 2, with Kelsey very much still waiting for a shiny thing on the end of her finger.

Justin’s pal and fellow Souther Charm star, Barry Smith, told Personal Space that the reason the pair were yet to tie the knot was nothing to do with the strength of their relationship.

He said:

Justin’s very goal-oriented, just like all of us. I think he really truly loves Kelsey. He’s trying to base it on how well he can take care of her and how many NFL clients he has, how many lawsuits he’s closed.

Fans react on Twitter

However, few fans on Twitter have shared the same thoughts as Barry and argue that something must be wrong in the Justin-Kelsey relationship to cause such hesitance.

One used said: “I guess Kelsey is still living in Justin’s house with no ring on that finger…”

Another added: “Shoutout to Justin for knowing that he doesn’t want to get married.”

While the most cynical viewer stated: “Justin that is soooooooo f**ked up. You know you’re stringing Kelsey along.”

@Andy Thank God Jeff got help and he seems to be in a great place #SouthernCharmNewOrleans btw please ask Justin if he’s afraid of commitment . Kelsey is a friend w/benefits 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Z (@FleurdeZee) August 12, 2019

What have the Southern Charm couple said?

Justin has directly addressed the issue of his non-proposal in an interview with realityblurb in August, where he spoke of the pressure surrounding marriage.

He said:

Pressure is coming from all over the place. There’s pressure that I’ve put on myself. At some point, my parents do want me to get married and have grandkids. So, they are waiting on that as well.

The interview concluded with Justin adding that he and Kesley wouldn’t let others “dictate” their relationship and that they both know what they want in the long run, they just wanted to do it in their own time.

