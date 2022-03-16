Home » Bravo, What's On?
Spa O is a perfect place to unwind but the New Jersey ladies have no chill

Spa O is a perfect place to unwind but the New Jersey ladies have no chill

March 16, 2022
Helen Williams

Real Housewives across all of the Bravo shows certainly know how to live it up when they want to – or “whoop it up” when it came to the tres amigos on RHOC. But when it comes to relaxing, some of them aren’t so well versed – cue RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice flipping tables and Kelly Dodd’s outburst at Heather Dubrow on RHOC.

In 2022, it seems that the Real Housewives of New Jersey are attempting to de-stress as Margaret Josephs arranges a group spa day for the ladies. RHONJ season 12 episode 7 sees Margaret host a spa party at New Jersey’s Spa O, so let’s find out more about the relaxation retreat, how much it costs and the treatments they have on offer…

The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix

BridTV
8802
The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A0mPYhPFAu0/hqdefault.jpg
968138
968138
center
22403

The RHONJ ladies visit Spa O

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, Margaret Josephs books an adult spa party for the ladies to unwind. She and her assistant, Lexi, rented out the whole space and opted for a full catering service to be included, too.

Margaret is welcomed into a tranquil spa and the ladies robe up and get stuck into mimosas.

Speaking of the spa, Melissa Gorga said: “It’s so nice here“, Margaret replied: “I know, and Dolores needs it because her mother’s having surgery in a few days.”

  • NO WAY: RHONJ’s Penny Drossos is one of many Teresa Giudice has feuded with

How much does New Jersey’s Spa O cost?

To have an adult spa party as the New Jersey ladies did at Spa O, it costs $125 per person.

The spa party package includes a 50-minute relaxation massage as well as access to the pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. The spa is also partnered with two catering companies for spa parties, too.

Spa O also offers an at-home service for spa parties, too.

Screenshot: The Real Housewives of New Jersey S12 E7 – Hayu

Where is Spa O located?

Local to the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Spa O’s address is 4000 Riverside Station Blvd. 4th Floor Secaucus, New Jersey, 07094.

Check out all of Spa O’s treatments and offers via their Instagram page @spaoonthego.

The spa is also on Facebook and offers kids’ parties, waxing, body scrubs, facials, corporate chair massage and much more.

  • OMG: The Real Housewives of New Jersey flaunt wealth with new houses

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON BRAVO

 AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Thoughts? Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment
Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over three years, writing about reality TV and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dog.

Related Posts