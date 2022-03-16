Spa O is a perfect place to unwind but the New Jersey ladies have no chill













Real Housewives across all of the Bravo shows certainly know how to live it up when they want to – or “whoop it up” when it came to the tres amigos on RHOC. But when it comes to relaxing, some of them aren’t so well versed – cue RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice flipping tables and Kelly Dodd’s outburst at Heather Dubrow on RHOC.

In 2022, it seems that the Real Housewives of New Jersey are attempting to de-stress as Margaret Josephs arranges a group spa day for the ladies. RHONJ season 12 episode 7 sees Margaret host a spa party at New Jersey’s Spa O, so let’s find out more about the relaxation retreat, how much it costs and the treatments they have on offer…

The RHONJ ladies visit Spa O

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, Margaret Josephs books an adult spa party for the ladies to unwind. She and her assistant, Lexi, rented out the whole space and opted for a full catering service to be included, too.

Margaret is welcomed into a tranquil spa and the ladies robe up and get stuck into mimosas.

Speaking of the spa, Melissa Gorga said: “It’s so nice here“, Margaret replied: “I know, and Dolores needs it because her mother’s having surgery in a few days.”

How much does New Jersey’s Spa O cost?

To have an adult spa party as the New Jersey ladies did at Spa O, it costs $125 per person.

The spa party package includes a 50-minute relaxation massage as well as access to the pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. The spa is also partnered with two catering companies for spa parties, too.

Spa O also offers an at-home service for spa parties, too.

Where is Spa O located?

Local to the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Spa O’s address is 4000 Riverside Station Blvd. 4th Floor Secaucus, New Jersey, 07094.

Check out all of Spa O’s treatments and offers via their Instagram page @spaoonthego.

The spa is also on Facebook and offers kids’ parties, waxing, body scrubs, facials, corporate chair massage and much more.

