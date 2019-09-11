University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Beloved journalist and TV presenter Stacey Dooley is known for her candid approach to documentary-making and is taking on some rather unusual subjects in her latest series, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

The brand new docuseries kicked off on W on Wednesday, September 4th and already had heads scratching as she explores a ‘throuple’ in an open relationship, a family with a cage fighting son, a family of Mormons and a typical weekend for the landed gentry.

So, you could say quite a mix.

Episode 2 (Wednesday, September 11th) takes Stacey into the online world of YouTube fame by immersing herself in the reality of the Saccone Joly family. So, who are the Saccone Jolys and why are they on the show?

What is Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over?

For 72 hours, Stacey will immerse herself in the worlds of six very different families. Think like a Louis Theroux’s Wild Weekends reboot!

Stacey has said she wanted to shift the focus of the series away from politics and peer into the more unusual everyday lives of families across Britain. And hopefully, in doing so, she can challenge people to debate and reassess their own views, larger than just political standpoints.

She said:

I think we’re very tribal at the minute in the sense that you either vote the same or you don’t, you think the same or you don’t, you’re liberal or you’re Conservative, a Brexiteer or a Remainer… I think it’s really important to surround yourself with people you don’t understand or agree with all of the time. That’s what this series will do.

Who are the Saccone Jolys?

The Saccone Jolys are a family famous for their everyday YouTube vlogs.

The channel – styled SACCONEJOLYs – began when mum Anna (31) started making makeup tutorial videos back in 2008. Jonathan, her then-boyfriend and now husband, helped her and then started making his own.

Jonathan’s YouTube channel became the couples joint channel and now has over 1.9 million subscribers.

Over the years that their family has grown – they now have four children and six dogs – so has their fan base. They are one of the most popular YouTubing families in the world.

Italian-American Anna Saccone Joly was originally born in Baltimore, Maryland but moved to the UK to study. She met Irish Jonathan over in Blighty but then they decided to move back to his home in Cork, Ireland. The Saccone Jolys moved back to the UK in 2014 and have been settled in Reigate since.

Why are they on the show?

With the rise of social media, it’s not uncommon that everyday people turn into bonafide celebrities. And in the case of YouTube that becomes even more common, as YouTube has made household names out of the likes of Zoella and Mrs Meldrum.

But with that fame comes a complete lack of privacy. And one of the interesting talking points will be how the Saccone Jolys deal with being famous.

And what’s more, how their children will be forced to grow up in the limelight as their lives have been documented every day since birth. What will happen when they hit the teenage years?!

Their parenting methods have been subject to trolls over the past year and The Sun even ran a piece about how trolls called their disciplinary tactics with Alessia “child abuse.” Trolling and facing reality in the limelight as a family will inevitably be one of the most interesting things to learn about the Saccone Jolys.

Behind the scenes with the Saccone Jolys

If you want even more from Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over episode 2, then you’re in luck as the Saccone Joly’s documented the experience for their YouTube viewers!

In a vlog titled ‘MEET OUR NEW NANNY!’ from March 23rd, 2019, Stacey was introduced to their viewers jokingly as the Saccone Joly’s new nanny.

They followed up the episode two days later with a ‘WE HAD TO FIRE THE NANNY!’ video where we can see what Stacey got up to with the family during her time with them.

