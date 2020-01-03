Start dates for the must-watch reality TV shows of 2020 UK - Love Island, SAS, KUWTK!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

With the Christmas festivities and New Year’s Eve hangovers over and done with. Another year of reality TV is on the horizon in 2020.

Made in Chelsea, Ibiza Weekender, TOWIE, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, SAS: Who Dares Wins, two series of Love Island, The Apprentice, The Voice UK and Celebrity Ex on the Beach are all gems to look forward to!

Here’s a rundown of every must-watch reality TV series that is airing in the UK over 2020, including the staple shows and new releases…

The Voice UK (January)

Kicking off during the first month of the year is singing contest The Voice.

The Voice UK starts on Friday, January 4th and features brand new judge Meghan Trainor.

SAS: Who Dares Wins (January)

January 5th brings us a brand new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ant Middleton and the rest of his SAS: Who Dares Wins colleagues are set to put a load of new recruits through their paces.

Winter Love Island (January)

The one everyone’s been waiting for, Winter Love Island starts on January 13th.

Winter Love Island airs on ITV and is hosted by Laura Whitmore rather than Caroline Flack in 2020.

Celeb Ex on the Beach (January)

Ex on the Beach is back from January 21st with a sparkly new celebrity edition.

Expect to see some familiar faces on the 2020 series including Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and ladies man Calum Best!

Ibiza Weekender (January/February)

Ibiza Weekender and all the reps that come with it are back in either January or February 2020.

Fancy appearing on the show? To apply for Ibiza Weekender 2020, all you have to do is email [email protected]

Celebs Go Dating (February)

Although there’s no official start date for the Celebs Go Dating 2020 series, it’s most likely to start in February.

Amy Childs, Dean Gaffney, Amy Hart, Liv Bentley and James Lock are all set to feature in the series, so it’s certainly not one to miss!

TOWIE (March)

Going off previous series, we can expect season 26 of TOWIE to kick off from March 2020.

However, it’s unconfirmed precisely when season 26 will officially air.

Ready Steady Cook

The absolute classic of cooking shows, Ready Steady Cook is being revived in 2020.

Rylan Clark-Neal is presenting the cookery programme which doesn’t yet have a confirmed start date.

Made in Chelsea (March)

A set start date for a new series of Made in Chelsea hasn’t been confirmed for 2020.

But, the show usually kicks off in the Spring each year. As more details emerge we’ll be sure to keep you updated here!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (March/April)

The start date for Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 is currently unconfirmed.

But, based on the air date of previous series, we can expect the show to air around March or April of 2020.

Some changes will come with the new series including us seeing less of Kourtney Kardashian as she takes a step back from the show in 2020.

First Dates (April)

Although it’s currently unconfirmed, it’s likely that First Dates will air around April 2020 with season 13.

The Channel 4 series is one of our favourite shows and you should subscribe to Reality Titbit to catch up with who is still dating from the show!

Love Island (June)

Love Island normally kicks off around June time.

We can expect the 2020 series of the show to air at the same time as previous series. However, an official start date is unconfirmed.

The Circle (September)

The reality TV show where anyone can be anyone in a bid to win a huge cash prize, The Circle, will be back in 2020.

We can expect the Channel 4 show to start in September.

The X Factor (September)

The X Factor is back to normal in 2020 after two spin-off shows aired in 2019.

Simon Cowell gave us a celebrity version as well as The X Factor: The Band.

But in 2020 it’s back to regular folk singing – thank heavens!

The Apprentice (October)

The Apprentice 2019 always airs around October, and this year should be no different.

Lord Sugar is ready to bag himself a new business partner after securing Sian Gabbidon and Carina Lepore in the past two series.

Ibiza Weekender: Boat Party (October)

A third series of Ibiza Weekender: Boat Party is on the horizon in 2020.

Airing in October, the ITV show is popular enough to be coming back for another season. Things are about to get messy!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (November)

Finally, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! almost always airs around November so we can safely say this is the month it’ll be on.

Ant and Dec are back in full swing as co-presenters on the show, so we can start rounding off the year with some more jungle antics!

