What happened to Steven and Alina from 90 Day Fiancé?

Steven and Alina are one of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples in 2021. It’s quite common that relationships on the TLC don’t pan out well given the long-distance or some other factors, so, let’s find out more about where the couple is at following the season and whether they’re still together.

Meet Steven and Alina

Steven Johnston comes from Salt Lake City, Utah. He makes up half of the 90 Day Fiancé season 3 couple Steven and Alina.

Alina was 20 years old when she first appeared on the show and comes from Russia. Steven is a Mormon and from the age of 19 to 21 years old, he lived in Eastern Europe and learned to speak Russian. It was on his travels that he met his girlfriend, Alina.

Speaking of their first meeting, Steven said that Alina was terrified when he first mentioned that he was Mormon: “In Russia, they kind of see us as a cult, she didn’t even want to meet up with me because she was afraid that I as going to sell her organs.“

The TLC couples’ relationship explored

When Steven and Alina first met, they brought their mums along for the journey as Alina had her reservations about Steven being a Mormon.

Although Steven described his first meeting with Alina as being like something from a movie, their relationship hasn’t been plain sailing.

The TLC couple had issues when Steven first revealed that he’d slept with women before, while Alina was a virgin. Alina was willing to convert to Mormonism for her boyfriend and the couple also moved to Turkey together and had plans to get married. Cheating allegations also followed Steven around during their relationship. Alina set her boyfriend up and had her friend, Masha, text Steven to see if he was going to respond to the messages.

Following the message exchange with Masha, Steven said that he’d delete all social media apps, however, as per Screen Rant, he still hasn’t deleted social media.

90 Day Fiancé: Steven and Alina in 2021

Although Steven is planning on proposing to Alina during 90 Day Fiancé in 2021, their social media pages don’t particularly display them as a committed couple.

While Instagram shows Steven to be following Alina, the social media site doesn’t show Alina as following Steven.

Alina’s most recent IG posts show her on holiday in Santorini, Greece and Steven is also tagging himself in Athens, so the couple may be together, but they’re trying not to give anything away on Instagram.

Overall, we can assume that Alina and Steven are most likely still together, however, fans of the show don’t appear to be best pleased with Alina still sticking with Steven judging by Twitter.

