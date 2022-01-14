Get to know Joe Millionaire’s Steven McBee on Instagram











Hit reality series Joe Millionaire is back on Fox in 2022. After a 19-year hiatus, the series has returned with a few changes. Season 1 kicked off on January 6th and the show features two ‘Joes’ and twenty women vying for their attention.

One of the men on the show has a net worth of just over $10m and the other is more of a ‘regular Joe’, the women on the series have the job of sussing out which man is a millionaire, but finding love may be of more importance to some of the contestnats. One man who’s after a real romance on the show is Steven, so let’s get to know Joe Millionaire’s Steven McBee.

Get to know Joe Millionaire’s Steve McBee

Joe Millionaire viewers are introduced to Steven McBee during season 1 episode 1.

He’s a Missouri native and describes himself as a farmer and rancher.

Steven runs McBee Farm & Cattle Company based in Gallatin, Missouri as well as many more businesses with his family.

What is the Joe Millionaire star’s net worth?

Steven’s main aim on Joe Millionaire is to keep it a secret that he’s a multimillionaire in order to find true love with someone on the show.

The 27 year old has a net worth of just over $10m.

Desscribing his family’s businesses, he said that he runs a “large scale farming operation“ and that they have commercial propertys in Kansas City as well as carwashes.

Steven appears on the Fox show alongside Kurt Sowers, 32, who works in construction and has his own company.

Screenshot: Kurt Sowers and Steve McBee on Joe Millionaire – FOX

Is Steven on Instagram?

Yes! Steven can be found on Instagram @stevenmcbee with around 34k follwores.

Steven’s love for his family is clear from looking at his IG page as he poses with his mother and captions the photo: “Took my #1 woman to Nashville for a little weekend getaway! Love ya Mom!“.

Steven’s impressive net worth is pretty evident from his IG page as he stands in front of his helicopter and writes about his tralles around the world in some posts.

