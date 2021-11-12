Who is Steve Meinke from The Challenge All Stars season 2?











The Challenge is back on MTV with a brand new season of All Stars in 2021. The competition series kicks off its second season on November 11th and sees 24 All Stars reunite – and viewers can expect sparks to fly!

Steve Meinke is one of the returning Challenge contestants taking part in All Stars 2. Lots of twists and turns are to be expected this season, both viewers and the contestants are likely to be kept on their toes. Steve and 23 other contestants are meeting in Cancun, Mexico all in a bid to win a $500,000 grand prize and be crowned the Challenge All Stars winners of 2021.

Who is Steve Meinke?

Steve Meinke is a cast member on The Challenge All Stars season 2 in 2021. He’s previously appeared on the show in the early 2000s but went on to carve out a career in advertising.

He’s from Kansas and was in his early twenties when he was first on the show, he’s now 44 years old.

Steve previously appeared on the show alongside Jisela Delgado, Ellen Cho, Blair Herter and Adam Larson.

Steve Meinke joins The Challenge All Stars season 2

Steve first appeared on MTV’s The Challenge back in 2001 on Road Rules: The Quest. He appeared on the show again in 2003 on The Gauntlet.

It’s been a long time since Steve has appeared on The Challenge. As per The Challenge’s Fandom website, Steve and Katie had some kind of flirtation while on The Quest. Steve says he’s currently single “as a slice of cheese.”

The outlet writes that Steve was more like “Blair’s sidekick” on The Quest and that he wasn’t seen much – perhaps All Stars 2 is his time to shine!

Is Steve on Instagram?

Although Steve could potentially be about to skyrocket to reality TV stardom, he doesn’t appear to have an Instagram page.

The MTV star can be found on Twitter @reelglory and his account looks to have been created in 2009. However, he hasn’t Tweeted since 2013.

Steve writes in his Twitter bio that he’s a “Listener, raconteur and hand model” who’s based in Chicago. Heavy also writes in 2021 that he’s an actor.

