How old is Steven Bartlett, what was his age when he started in business?











BBC series Dragons' Den is back in 2022 with its nineteenth series.

Now, in 2022, the show is back and there are a a bunch hopefuls looking for investments. With the power fully in their hands, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Sulleyman and Sara Davies are all back in the Den along with a new Dragon, Steven Bartlett.

Who is Steven Bartlett?

Steven Bartlett is a multimillionaire who is the youngest investor to ever appear on Dragons’ Den.

He was born in South Africa and was raised in Plymouth in by his parents, his Nigerian mother, Esther, and his father, Graham.

Steven is the founder of social media company The Social Chain. He built and grew the company into a global business making $220m annual revenue by the age of 27 as per his LinkedIn page.

Following the success of his own business, Steven has also invested in many more companies such as Huel, Catena Capital, Flight Story and more.

Steven Bartlett’s age explored

Steven is 29 years old in 2021.

He celebrates his birthday on August 26th, 1992.

He can be found on Instagram @steven with 1.5m followers and on Twitter @SteveBartlettSC with around 130k followers.

How old was Steven when he first started out in business?

Speaking on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning in 2021, Steven revealed that he grew up within a poor family in a wealthy neighbourhood.

He added that he was thinking about how to make money to buy his lunch at the age of 10. By 14 years old he was making deals with companies for his school to have vending machines.

His focus shifted from school to business as the years went on and he later dropped out of university after one lecture when he was 18 years old.

His company, The Social Chain, was founded in 2014 when he was 21 years old.

