Growing Up Hip Hop: Meet Stevie J - net worth, wife and children revealed!











Stevie J is part of the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop – here’s more about him, including net worth, wife Faith Evans and children explored.

Growing Up Hip Hop returns for its sixth season, kicking off with the new series on Thursday, May 13th on WeTv.

One of the new cast members is Stevie J who some viewers might remember from the VH1 reality TV series, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

So, who is Stevie J? Here’s everything you need to know about him, including age, career, children and net worth.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Who is Stevie J?

Stevie J, 49, is an American DJ, record producer and television personality.

Born as Steven Aaron Jordan on November 2nd, 1971 in Utica, New York, he grew up in Buffalo and Rochester, New York.

Stevie J shot to stardom as a member of Bad Boy Records’ “Hitmen” roster in the ’90s when he worked with rapper and record producer Sean “Puffy” Combs.

He won a Grammy Award in 1997 for his work on Puff Daddy’s debut album No Way Out. Moreover, he produced for a number of A-list artists such as Mariah Carey, Tevin Campbell, The Notorious B.I.G., 112, Jay-Z, and many more.

You can find a throwback picture of Stevie J from the early 2000s below.

Stevie J’s wife and children

Stevie J is married to Grammy Award-winning artist, record and TV producer Faith Evans. They’ve known each other for 20 years as Stevie worked with Faith back in the days. They tied the knot in 2018.

The producer has six children from previous relationships. He has a son called Dorian with Rhonda Henderson, daughter Sade with Felicia Stover and two children, Steven and Savannah, from his ex-partner Carol Antoinette Bennett.

He is also a father to daughter called Eva from his ex Mimi Faust and shares a daughter, Bonnie, with Joseline Hernandez.

Stevie J and Faith are pictured in the image down below.

Stevie J: Net worth

An estimation of $5 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Stevie J became one of the most successful record producers in the ’90s when he was discovered by Sean “P Diddy” Combs.

He helped produce 60 hit songs, continues to contribute to the hip hop industry these days, and has worked on other reality shows such as VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Before his marriage to Faith, Stevie loaned her $75,000 to purchase a house. They reside in Los Angeles.

