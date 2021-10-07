Net worth of Bad Sport star Stevin 'Hedake' Smith revealed











Netflix can always be relied upon to provide a juicy sports docu-series. From Q Ball to Last Chance U, there’s been no end of must-watch sports series on the streaming service. Bad Sport is a brand new series to Netflix on October 7th, 2021.

Many different names in sport feature in the new Netflix documentary. Episode 1 tells the story of Stevin ‘Hedake’ Smith who wanted to do whatever he could to “make it out the ghetto“. Stevin was accused of committing ‘the cardinal sin of college sports’. Let’s take a look at Stevin ‘Hedake’ Smith’s net worth.

Screenshot: Bad Sport – Netflix

Who is Stevin Smith?

Stevin ‘Hedake’ Smith is a former professional basketball player who was born in Dallas, Texas in 1972.

Stevin is the focus of episode one ‘Hoop Schemes’ of Netflix’s new series Bad Sport.

He has three children and decided to turn his life to mentoring young people following his basketball career.

Stevin ‘Hedake’ Smith’s career

When Stevin left Arizona State University, after playing there from 1991 to 1994, he was regarded as the all-time top scorer in history.

Although Stevin had high hopes of being signed to an NBA team he landed himself in the midst of a point-shaving scandal.

As per The Cinemaholic, Stevin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sports bribery, and in 1999, he was sentenced a year and a day in prison. During the Netflix series, Stevin said that he had to: “accept that I’d ruined my future for less cash than I would have made my first week” in the NBA.

Stevin ‘Hedake’ Smith’s net worth explored

According to online sources, Stevin ‘Hedake’ Smith’s net worth is estimated at $10m.

Celeb Saga wrote that had Stevin not been involved in the scam, he would have been one of the most successful NBA players going.

As reported by The Cinemaholic, in 2020, he was working as an assistant coach at Mountain View Community College.

Screenshot: Bad Sport – Netflix

