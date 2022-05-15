LAMH's Stormi Steele went from 'ramen noodles' to rich with hubby Courtney













When it comes to reality TV, love is often the basis of a lot of storylines. Breakups, first dates, marriages, divorce and cheating rumours are featured on all kinds of shows. Love and Marriage: Hunstville gives viewers a glimpse into the love lives of Melody and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, and Tiffany and Louis Whitlow.

Stormi Steele appears in LAMH season 4 as Melody’s friend and viewers have got a lot to say about the OWN Network show cast member. So, let’s find out more about Stormi, including her net worth, husband and more…

Who is Love and Marriage Huntsville’s Stormi?

Stormi Steele is a 33-year-old businesswoman and a reality TV star.

She’s the CEO of Canvas Beauty brand as well as being a mother. Stormi and her husband, Courtney Beasley, welcomed their son to the world in 2021.

Stormi has almost 100K followers on Instagram @canvasgirlbeauty.

As per Forbes, Stormi and her husband’s company, Canvas Beauty, went viral in 2019.

Stormi Steele’s net worth explored

Stormi started her business from her kitchen with just $800 and since it went viral, the profits have been rolling in.

As per a 2021 report from Business Insider, Stormi “booked nearly $20 million in sales last year“.

Due to the business’ success, Stormi and Courtney then hired 24 members of staff and moved from a 50-square-foot depository to a 17,000-square-foot factory.

The mom-of-one took to Instagram on May 13th to reflect on her successes with her husband, captioning a photo of the two: “Met in college 2009 over a game of spades, been locked in ever since. Ate them Ramen Noodles together, stretch that last $10 dollars together, built a multimillion dollar beauty empire together“.

LAMH fans are divided over Stormi

Love and Marriage: Huntsville: Season 4 episode 8, You Reap What You (Mar)Sau, aired on May 14th, 2022. Stormi and Destiny Payton ended up getting into a huge argument which was diffused by the rest of the cast members.

Many LAMH viewers took to Twitter following the episode’s drama to share their thoughts on Stormi. One wrote that they were “sick of Stormi being Melody’s bodyguard“.

Another tweeted to ask why Stormi was at the women’s event. However, many fans have said they “love” Stormi on the show.

