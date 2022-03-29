Street Outlaws racer Jason Cantu doesn't just drive cars for a living













Jason Cantu makes up one racer on Street Outlaw’s America’s List, but the truth is, he doesn’t just drive cars for a living. We have all the details on his career background, and found out he pretty much lives and breathes vehicles.

The Discovery series takes us to the depths of underground street racing, as street racers from Memphis, Texas, Detroit, Cali and more compete to be in the top spot each week. Jason (and his car) fill up one space in the second season.

Several viewers are wondering what he does for a living, and unsurprisingly, the cast member is fulfilling his passion for street cars on the daily. From his non-filming work to Street Outlaws salary, let’s accelerate to the important stuff.

FIND OUT: How old is Ryan Martin from Street Outlaws and how long has he raced?

Who is Jason Cantu?

Jason is a cast member on Street Outlaws: America’s List. The car racer and Brownsville, Texas native is the tuner and driver of the turbocharged, 1,500-plus horsepower Chevrolet S-10 known as “La Vicktoria”.

He has had a few crashes on the Discovery show, including when he raced Jackie Knox Sr at Edinburg Motorsports Park His truck climbed the railing before flipping multiple times, but thankfully he came out of the incident unharmed.

Also a star of Fastest in America, Jason has won several races and is thought to be paid between $20K-$30K per episode that he appears in. He is married and juggles being a father-of-two alongside his busy race schedule.

He earned himself a $2,500 paycheck during his August 2020 race at Thunder Valley Raceway Park Noble, Oklahoma!

The Street Outlaws star also fixes cars

Jason often does the testing and fixing for the La Vicktoria. His YouTube channel – which has over 1.63K subscribers – shows him doing maintenance, as well as making sure that his vehicle runs smoothly on the roads ahead of races.

His truck is considered one of Texas’ top No Prep small tire vehicles. He spends most of his time making big changes to the C-10 vehicle, which is also looked after by his Team Vicktoria members.

The original blue vehicle, aka Daniella Vicktoria – owned by D. Ybarra Construction – was in the works as far back as 2016, before he started fixing up a black truck he named “Vicktoria’s Dad”.

His wife and family background

Jason, who drives the La Vicktoria on Street Outlaws, considers his co-stars his family. However, when he’s not busy on the track, he is usually spending time with his wife Jessica Olvera.

Together, the married couple have two young sons, who she tends to look after while he’s on the road. She’s his biggest supporter and has regularly attended his races from the sidelines!

He recently wrote a special post for his wife, and said: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my better half Jessica Olvera. I hope you have a wonderful day and that all your wishes come true. Love you.”

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS AMERICA’S LIST MONDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON DISCOVERY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK