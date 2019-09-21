Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

September 21st 2019 sees Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show take place! The competition as a-go as the cast and pros have been practising for their first routine and polishing their performance.

Everyone from sporting stars to music buffs is taking part in the 2019 series including David James and Saffron Barker. DJ Dev Griffin is also trying his hand at dancing this year.

He’s had success with his radio career. But will Dev be taking home the Glitterball trophy in 2019? Paired up with professional dancer Diane Buswell, Dev’s got a good chance at waltzing his way to the final!

Dev Griffin: Height

Although there are no exact figures available, we’d estimate that Dev is around 5 ft 10.

His partner, Dianne, is 5ft 3 so the pair may struggle to be in-sync with one another.

Dianne’s partner in 2018 was Joe Sugg who stands at 5 ft 8. Diane and Joe came in second place in last year’s competition.

How old is Dev?

Born in London in 1984, Dev’s full name is Devin Joseph Jordan Griffin.

Dev was born to a Jamaican father and Irish mother and has three siblings including a twin sister.

Thr 34-year-old is swapping his headphones for dancing shoes and it looks like he hasn’t had any prior dance experience.

He celebrates his birthday on December 23rd, making him a Capricorn.

Dev Griffin: Career

In 2019 Dev is a well-known radio presenter. However, things weren’t always that way.

Dev met fellow DJ Reggie Yates as a child as they attended the same drama school. He started DJ-ing Jungle and Garage music at just 11 years old and had a radio station with Reggie.

The pair went on to work on TV show Smile along with Fearne Cotton and Nev the Bear.

In 2003, Dev left Smile to concentrate on his radio career. He’s had a long career in the profession and now works at BBC Radio 1.

