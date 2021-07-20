Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Kai Widdrington's girlfriend? Giulia Dotta is also a dancer!











Strictly Come Dancing fans likely can’t wait for September to roll around so that the BBC show begins in 2021! The nineteenth series will see some major changes including the departure of certain judges and the arrival of new professional dancers.

After series 19, Strictly will be waving goodbye to longstanding pro dancer Oti Mabuse, but we’ll also be welcoming some newbies including Cameron Lombard, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystal and Kai Widdrington in 2021. So, let’s find out more about Kai, from his girlfriend to his BGT experience, age, Instagram and more!

Kai Widdrington girlfriend

Who is Kai Widdrington?

Kai Widdrington is a British professional dancer who has been announced as one of four newcomers to the BBC show in 2021.

He’s 25 years old and began dancing at the age of nine.

Kai comes from Southampton in the South of England and initially wanted to be a professional footballer like his dad, but he went on to pursue dancing as per the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing: Who is new dancer Cameron Lombard?

Get to know Kai Widdrington’s girlfriend Giulia

Kai and his girlfriend Giulia Dotta have been dating since 2016.

Both Giulia and Kai are dancers. She’s best known for being a professional on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland. However, judging by her Instagram page, she’s been touring Italy in 2021 for dance competitions with her partner Lorenzo Tellini.

Giulia comes from Savona, Italy and is 29 years old. Follow Giulia on Instagram @giuliadotta where she has 11k followers.

Kai’s girlfriend has travelled the world with her career, as per her website, she’s been to China, Australia, the USA and many more places with Broadway show “Burn The Floor”.

Richard E Grant: Write Around The World | Trailer – BBC Trailers BridTV 3498 Richard E Grant: Write Around The World | Trailer – BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1Ki5Fm_hsQU/hqdefault.jpg 826732 826732 center 22403

Was Kai on BGT?

Yes, when Kai was 16 years old he auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent. He and his dance partner, Natalia Jeved, performed ballroom dances and made it all the way to the series 6 final.

Following Britain’s Got Talent, and two years as dance partners, Kai and Natalia went their separate ways and Kai eventually landed a place on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news of his Strictly role, Kai said that it was a “childhood dream come true” and added: “…watching strictly from the very first season as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later being asked to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career so far.“

See Also: Who is Nikita Kuzmin? Girlfriend, age and nationality!

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SERIES 19 IN SEPTEMBER 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK