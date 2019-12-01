Sugar Rush Christmas guest judges include an Olympic ice dancer and famous actors!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Sugar Rush is a Netflix baking show where contestants are in a race against time.

Not only do the contestants have to produce delicious food in order to impress the judges, Candance Nelson and Adriano Zumbo.

Hunter March presents the show while pairs of contestants, who usually run their own bakery somewhere in the US, have to style it out in each round.

The Netflix series has been running since 2018 with two seasons available to watch. And now, to bring in the festive season in 2019 we have the first-ever Sugar Rush Christmas!

Who are the Sugar Rush Christmas guest judges?

While other Netflix baking competitions such as Nailed It! Holiday! feature a tonne of comedians and actors on their guest judging panel in 2019, Sugar Rush includes more industry experts on the show than anything else.

However, the Sugar Rush Christmas lineup does include an Olympic ice dancer, actresses and TV personalities.

The festive show is made up of six episodes and the guest judges are as follows:

Episode 1: Liza Koshy

Episode 2: Amirah Kassem

Episode 3: Donal Skehan

Episode 4: Jeanine Mason

Episode 5: Tiffani Thiessen

Episode 6: Meryl Davis

The guest judges are of course joined by Candance, Adriano and Hunter in the taste tests.

When does the festive series start?

The first-ever festive spin-off of Sugar Rush kicked off on Netflix from Friday, November 29th 2019.

All six episodes were available to watch immediately, so grab some popcorn – or a mince pie – as it’s time to binge!

The festive edition of Sugar Rush follows the same format of the usual show with one pair of bakers crowned the winners in each episode.

Ok.. So I finished #sugarrushchristmas.. I binged watch the entire series all in a one morning. I WANT MORE. #Netflix — BriBry (@Gobriano) December 1, 2019

WATCH SUGAR RUSH CHRISTMAS FROM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29TH 2019 ON NETFLIX.