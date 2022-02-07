Get to know Sukanya Krishnan and her firefighter husband Eric Schroeder











Sister Wives season 16 is almost set to wrap up its episodes on Sunday, February 6th, 2022. The past season of Sister Wives saw a whole lot of drama as the Brown family had to film through the Covid-19 pandemic and Christine and Kody also decided to part ways in 2021.

With Covid, Christmas plans, breakups and 18 children to contend with, the Sister Wives cast members had a lot on their plate in season 16. Sukanya Krishnan is here to unpack everything that went down as she hosts the three-part Sister Wives season 16 Tell-All, so let’s find out more about Sukanya, her husband, career and more explored…

Who is Sukanya Krishnan?

Sukanya Krishnan is a news presenter who has appeared on Fox 5 New York and PIX Morning News.

She was born in Chennai, India in 1971 and grew up in Staten Island.

Sukanya, AKA Suki, has won multiple Emmy Awards during her career and as per her website: “In 2015, she was awarded a Certificate of Merit from the NY State Assembly for her 20 years of public service to the community in New York State“.

Get to know Sukanya Krishnan’s husband

In 2007, Suki married Eric Schroeder and together they have two children.

Eric works for the New York City Fire Department and judging by a past Instagram post from Suki, he was promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019.

Suki wrote some kind words to her husband in the photo caption: “…You always know how to brighten my day with your witty humor or calm my fears“.

Eric has been in the FDNY for over 20 years and as per the FDNY Instagram page, he said: “I love serving the public, and it is a satisfying feeling when we can work out a solution in order to ensure the safety of New Yorkers“.

Sukanya and Eric’s family explored

By scrolling through Sukanya’s Instagram page, it’s clear to see that she’s big on family.

Over the years, Suki has shared lots of tributes to her parents, as well as throwback photos on Instagram.

She also often shares posts of her two children – Kiran and Shyla. It doesn’t appear that Eric is on Instagram, however, Sukanya can be found with over 32k followers @Sukanya.

