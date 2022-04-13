My 600-lb Life's Susan dropped half her body weight, looks totally different













“Life is miserable, I hurt all the time…” are the opening words of Susan Farmer’s story on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. Throwing it back almost seven years and Susan was weighing in at over 600 lbs. Nowadays, she’s totally transformed her look.

Each My 600-lb Life episode focuses on a different person who is determined to change their life. Often debilitated by their weight, the people who appear on the show are in need of a major life change in order to become mobile and begin enjoying their lives again. In Susan’s case, she was in pain constantly and had to take baby steps anywhere she went in order to make sure she didn’t fall over. Let’s find out more about Susan from My 600-lb Life and where she is today…

Get to know Susan from My 600-lb Life

Susan Farmer was the focus of My 600-lb Life season 3 episode 2 which aired back in February 2015.

During a TLC snippet for the show, she can be seen saying that she’s “disgusted with the way she looks” and “hates herself“.

At the time that her episode aired, Susan, who hailed from Eddy, Texas, was 37 years old and weighed 607 lbs.

Susan’s weight loss journey

During her time on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, Susan underwent more than one surgery. She had gastric bypass surgery and also had a lymphoma removed from her stomach.

At her heaviest weight, Susan couldn’t walk around a supermarket and had to take breaks every few minutes.

Speaking about her stomach, she said: “It pulls on me so bad and it just feels like my skin is on fire.”

She also added that she doesn’t like looking in the mirror but everything changed for Susan once she got some help from Dr Younan Nowzaradan.

Where is Susan from My 600-lb Life now?

Susan Farmer can be found on Facebook in 2022 where fans of My 600-lb Life will be able to see that she’s dramatically changed how she looks.

She took to Facebook to upload a photo of herself in 2017, just two years after her episode aired, which shows her looking slim in the face.

Susan’s most recent Facebook update was in 2019 and she uploaded the same photo of herself after drastic weight loss. As per Life and Style Magazine in 2018, Susan weighs just over 200 pounds now.

