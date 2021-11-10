Get to know the Swap Shop cast on Netflix, Jen, Dale, Bob and co











Welcome back to the world-famous Swap Shop! The Netflix series which sees all kinds of items bought, sold and swapped is back for season 2. So, let’s find out more about the show’s cast.

The Swap Shop airs on the radio at 9:30 am every morning apart from Sunday. From the moment the items are announced, the Swap Shop listeners are ready to bag themselves a bargain. The radio show has been airing for over 70 years in 2021!

Screenshot: Swap Shop – Netflix

What is Netflix’s Swap Shop?

The people of East Tennessee aren’t ever in a rush unless the Swap Shop is on.

Swap Shop is a radio show that airs in rural Tennesee.

The residents of the area are notified of new things that are up for sale. And given that the show focuses on antiques dealers and shop owners, it makes sense that they’d e in a hurry to bag themselves unwanted items to resell.

Netflix: Meet the Swap Shop cast

One Swap Shopper’s trash is another’s treasure, so let’s meet the people who make their living from buying and selling items.

Victoria ‘Tori’ Cooley and her right-hand man and store manager Larry. They’ve worked together over three years. at West Main Antiques.

Jason of JD’s Realty & Auction based in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jason’s partner, Bobby of Bob Mart.

Scott Jones and Dale Kyker of Kyker’s Xtreme Automotive.

Leo and Danny, Versus Atl.

Jen and Doug of Picker’s Paradise, Tazewell, Tennessee.

JP Mathes from Elizabethton, Tennessee and Fiddling Leona from Tokyo, Japan.

Sammie Isaac and Mark Isaac of Sammie’s Auction, Corbin, Kentucky.

Richard Davis and Garin Dickerson of Nirvana Comics, Knoxville.

Are the Swap Shop cast members on Instagram?

Yes, lots of the Swap Shop cast members are on Instagram.

Check out quirky couple JP Mathes and Fiddling Leona on IG at Swap Shop cast members on Instagram @jpmathes and @fiddlingleona.

The Versus Atl store can be found on IG here. Sammie’s Furniture is also on the platform @sammiesfurniture.

Garin Dickerson’s also on Instagram @garindickerson.

Tori Cooley of West Main Antiques is also on the ‘gram @trecanaearth.

Screenshot: Swap Shop – Netflix

