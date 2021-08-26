Who is Tamera from Little Women Atlanta? She models for Savage X Fenty











Little Women Atlanta is set to air on Lifetime from August 26th, 2021. The series, which has been going since 2016, follows the lives of a group of little women from Atlanta, Georgia.

As per Lifetime: The ladies bring the fun, the drama, the competition and the love as together they face health issues, careers changes, relationship ups and downs and life’s hardest trials and tribulations — all while still dealing with the complexities of living in an average size world.“

Here’s more on Tamera from Little Women Atlanta…

Little Women Atlanta: Meet Tamera

Heather ‘Tamera’ McLaughlin was born on October 27th, 1997. She’s the only little person in her family and said that she didn’t grow up with “little people friends“.

When she first joined the show, Tamera said she’d just come out of college and was 22 years old.

She added: “On my social media I entertain like crazy, I dress up as different characters…“

Tamera had a rough start on Little Women Atlanta

Tamera, who’s also known as ‘Mera’ and ‘Thee Little Person’, didn’t have the smoothest transition into becoming a cast member on Little Women Atlanta.

The 22 years old’s introduction to the group took place at Abira’s boat party which saw Tamera singled out.

Tamera described Abira as “colder than ice“. However, later in the season, Abira met Tamera for lunch and said that she knew what it was like to be a newcomer to the group.

Abira said: “Why would I wanna make someone feel as bad as I did when I showed up? I’m going to break the cycle.”

Meet Tamera on Instagram

As Tamera previously mentioned, she is definitely a content creator when it comes to Instagram. Follow the reality TV star on IG @ayethatsmera with 533k followers.

Tamera models underwear and swimwear for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty and features many of her posts on her IG page.

She also posts a lot of TikTok challenges, dance videos and comedy videos to her account.

Tamera also has a YouTube channel called Thee Little Person where she has over 27k followers. She posts all kinds of videos on YouTube, from swimsuit hauls to ‘a regular day with Mera’ and video blogs of taking her cat to the vet.

WATCH LITTLE WOMEN ATLANTA ON THURSDAYS FROM AUGUST 26 at 8/7c ON LIFETIME.

