Tarek El Moussa’s net worth in 2022 proves flipping houses clearly pays off











HGTV fans will know of Tarek El Moussa as he’s been a host on the channel’s shows such as Flip Or Flop and Flipping 101 for many years. He’s been in the real estate business for over 20 years and carved out a career in reality TV along the way.

He’s a pro at flipping houses, a father and a newlywed. So, let’s find out more about Tarek El Moussa’s net worth in 2022 – how much money does two decades of home renovation and many reality TV deals make?

Tarek El Moussa’s career explored

In 2022, at 21 years old, Tarek El Moussa gained his real estate license and embarked on a career in the property industry.

He and his ex-wife, Christina Haack began selling houses together, however, following an economic crash in 2008, they opted to capitalise on flipping houses instead.

The couple landed a TV deal with HGTV and combined their house flipping knowledge with reality TV and Flip Or Flop was formed.

As well as Flip Or Flop with Christina, Tarek also had his own HGTV show – Flipping 101 and he and his wife, Heather El Moussa had their wedding filmed in 2021 for the TV network, too.

Tarek’s marriages and children

Tarek married his first wife, Christina Haack, in 2009 and in 2010 they had their first child together named Taylor.

In 2015, Christina and Tarek welcomed their second child, Brayden. However, three years later, the pair got divorced in 2018.

He’s now married to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa. The two tied the knot in October 2021 and it was filmed for a TV special Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.

Tarek El Moussa’s net worth 2022

Given Tarek’s success as a TV star – he’s even appeared alongside Heather on Netflix’s Selling Sunset – and his career in the property industry, he’s done very well for himself financially over the years.

As per Wealthy Persons, Tarek’s net worth is estimated at at least $12m.

Techie Gamers reports that “as of 2022, Tarek El Moussa’s estimated net worth is 15 million.“

