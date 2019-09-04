Taskmaster: Meet Rose Matafeo - New Zealand is backing her to win!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

One of TV’s funniest shows is back for 2019 with a brand new selection of comedians taking part.

Taskmaster kicks off on Dave from September 4th. Series 9 sees David Baddiel, Ed Gamble, Jo Brand, Katy Wix and Rose Matafeo all feature on the show.

Hiding aubergines is probably not something that Rose thought she’d be doing during her TV career, but, lo and behold, that’s what she’s doing.

Rose is becoming a familiar face on our tellies and has been a guest on many programmes including Love Island: Aftersun and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Now, it’s time to get to know Rose Matafeo from Taskmaster 2019.

Who is Rose Matafeo?

Rose comes from Auckland, New Zealand and claims to be able to name all 50 of the volcanoes in Auckland’s volcanic field. Today, Rose splits her time between living in London and Auckland.

She was born on February 25th, 1992 and took to Twitter on August 31st 2019 to thank her parents for forming her into the person she is today: “Just received confirmation that my parents let me walk to school alone from the age of 6, and it’s exactly that sort of soft 90s negligence that made me the person I am today!!!”

Rose is, of course, a comedian and won ‘Best Newcomer’ at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival in 2010. Since then, she’s appeared on all sorts of programmes as herself and as in various different roles as an actress.

Rose was a guest on Love Island: Aftersun in 2019, Roast Battle, Conan and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. She also acted in TV series’ Funny Girls and Squinters.

Taskmaster’s Rose Matafeo on Instagram

Rose has 27,000 followers on Instagram and often takes to social media to share photos of herself getting up to all sorts of comedic antics.

The 27-year-old also has almost 48,000 followers on Twitter (@Rose_Matafeo). You can follow her under the handle @rosematafeo on Insta.

Rose’s friends and family are big fans of her work. Speaking to Dave Channel, Rose said: “I’ve had the craziest reaction from my friends in New Zealand. It’s almost as if I’m representing my country at an Olympic sport.”

Who is Rose dating?

Rose has dated fellow comedians in the past including James Acaster and Guy Williams. It was with Guy Williams that she got a rescue cat named Burt Bacharach. Rose often talks about Burt and, as detailed in her Taskmaster promo video, it turns out he’s still with us in 2019.

She’s often pretty open about her private life, taking to social media to make jokes about her love life.

Rose posted a photo of a Guylian chocolate on her mattress in February 2019 captioned: “moving flat / just lifted my mattress to find a perfectly preserved Guylian seashell chocolate underneath / it was in the exact centre of the bed as if it were placed there / the fact that the chocolate was entirely unmelted and had not stained the mattress or the bed base is a very depressing reflection of how much sex i have.”

WATCH TASKMASTER SERIES 9 FROM SEPTEMBER 4TH 2019 ON DAVE FROM 9 PM.

