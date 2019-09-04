Taskmaster: Who is Ed Gamble? Age, girlfriend and how his career started!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Taskmaster series 9 has been praised by the comedians involved, but viewers won’t get to see the show play out until episode 1 airs on Dave from September 4th 2019.

The comedy show, which sees panellists undertake various tasks, looks like it will have its audience in stitches with Rose Matafeo and Ed Gamble hiding aubergines in the first episode of the series.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne lead the show with Greg apparently ‘bullying’ Alex throughout the series. The participants of the show have to do their best to win Greg over in a bid gain as many points as possible.

Let’s take a look at Ed Gamble – one of the Taskmaster panellists of series 9…

Who is Ed Gamble?

Ed is 33 years old and comes from southwest London. He was born in Hammersmith on March 11th, 1986.

He’s had great success with his podcast, Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, which is where his career started out with the Peacock and Gamble Podcast.

In 2010 he appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News, has been on Mock the Week since 2015 as well as other comedy shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats.

The comedian has type-1 diabetes which is often a subject of his comedy sets. Ed describes himself as a stand-up comedian, actor and writer.

SURELY NOT: Who is Mr Swallow from 8 Out of 10 Cats? He’s also the voice of Piglet!

Does Ed Gamble have a girlfriend?

Yes, by the looks of his Twitter feed, Ed is in a relationship.

In September 2019, Ed detailed a conversation that he had with his girlfriend after the phrase ‘soggy biscuit’ was mentioned on episode 2 of the Great British Bake Off.

Ed looks to spend a lot of time with his fellow comedians such as Joel Dommett, Nish Kumar, James Acaster and Rose Matafeo.

SEE ALSO: Meet Neil Ruddock’s wife – the ex-glamour model famous for TV meltdown!

Ed’s comedy show in 2019

‘Blizzard’ is the name of Ed’s comedy show in 2019.

He’s performing all over the UK from London to Norwich, Leeds to Maidstone. For more detail on tour dates and times, click here.

Tickets to Ed’s show cost £15 and the age rating is 14 years plus.

OMG: 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown: Is Harriet Sean Lock’s real daughter?

WATCH TASKMASTER SERIES 9 FROM SEPTEMBER 4TH 2019 ON DAVE FROM 9 PM.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE