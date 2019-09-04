Taskmaster: Who is Katy Wix? Meet the Welsh comedian of many talents!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s official! Taskmaster is back for 2019. The comedy show, which is hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, sees five celebrities take on all manner of tasks in a bid to win points and therefore bag themselves a Greg-Davies-shaped trophy.

Rose Matafeo, Jo Brand, Ed Gamble, David Baddiel and Katy Wix apparently had a blast filmed series 9 of the show.

Katy Wix is one of three women taking part in the 2019 season. So, let’s not wait a minute longer and find out who is Katy Wix?

Taskmaster: Who is Katy Wix?

Comedian Katy Wix comes from Cardiff, Wales.

She’s also an actress and has appeared on TV series such as Not Going Out and Ghosts. Katy has also starred in Miranda and Outnumbered.

She celebrates her birthday on February 28th and was born in 1980 making her 39 years old.

Katy attended the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and describes herself as a writer and performer.

Katy on Instagram

Repping over 2,300 followers on Instagram, Katy is on the social media site with the handle @really_katywix.

Katy also has over 6,000 followers on Twitter and said during her Taskmaster promo video that she once had her Twitter account deleted.

She’s followed by her fellow comedians such as Morgana Robinson and Kiri Pritchard Mclean.

Katy is an author

It turns out that Katy is a woman of many talents with singing and speaking basic French and Welsh as skills under her belt.

She’s also an author and has had two books published by Oberon books. You can buy The Oberon Book of Comic Monologues for Women volumes 1 and 2 online here. Her books are priced at £9.99.

Katy is listed online as a voice-over artist on Sue Terry Voices where examples of her work can be found.

Taskmaster looks to be a different kind of show for most people that take part but Katy wasn’t deterred by the programme’s terrifying host or ridiculous tasks.

On the topic of her game strategy, she said to Dave: “It was just to not make a fool of myself, and not ruin my career.”

WATCH TASKMASTER SERIES 9 FROM SEPTEMBER 4TH 2019 ON DAVE FROM 9 PM.

