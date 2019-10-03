Taskmaster: Why was Katy Wix ill? When will she return?

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Taskmaster returned for its ninth series on Dave back on September 4th, 2019 with all of the show’s best comedians returning as well.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne are back as the show’s leads with Rose Matafeo, Jo Brand, Ed Gamble, David Baddiel and Katy Wix as the series 9 contestants.

But for fans of Taskmaster this week, there was lots of confusion as to why fan-favourite Katy was absent.

So, what illness does Katy have? And when will she be retuning to the series?

Why was Katy not on Taskmaster?

Katy was absent from Taskmaster as

Katy took to Twitter to clear up her illness: “I’m better now. Thanks for the concerned messages.”

But she did not go into details about what her illness was. As it was only two weeks, we highly doubt it was anything serious. Unlike, say, Touker Souleyman’s absence from the new season of Dragons’ Den where his bout of pneumonia has taken him off the show for the full season.

SEE ALSO : Taskmaster: Meet Rose Matafeo – New Zealand is backing her to win!

When will Katy return?

In a Tweet, Dave explained that “Katy will be back later in the series.”

It has been said that Katy will be absent for episodes 5 and 6 because of her unknown illness.

So we can expect her to return on Wednesday, October 16th.

But until she’s back, Katy has some fabulous female stand-ins taking her place…

Who is Katy’s replacement?

Katy’s replacement while she was absent in episode 5 was 45-year-old comedian Kerry Godliman.

Kerry is no stranger to Taskmaster as she competed in – and won – the 2018 series. Also in that season were comedians James Acaster, Jessica Knappett, Phil Wang and Rhod Gilbert.

Episode 6 (Wednesday, October 9th) will see Katy replaced by the one and only Katherine Ryan, who has taken on the challenge multiple times.

Katherine won the second series in 2016 and then competed again in the ‘Champion of Champions’ series in 2017.

WATCH TASKMASTER SERIES 9 WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON DAVE