Who is Tatiana Costa from Gold Rush? Discovery star explored











Gold Rush is back in 2021 with a brand new series. The Discovery show follows the work of gold miners based in Dawson City Yukon. Gold Rush has been airing since 2010 and mining skills have been passed down through the generations.

From Friday, September 24th, 2021 season 12 kicked off. So, let’s find out more about that cast members based in the Klondike. Here’s more on Tatiana Costa!

Who is Tatiana Costa from Gold Rush?

Tatiana Costa joined the cast of Gold Rush in 2020. She’s described as a “Portuguese rookie miner” and during her first scenes on the show was driving construction vehicles for the first time.

The 2020 season saw Parker “forced to hire new inexperienced crew members to help his gold mining operation keep running” as per Discovery.

By the looks of things, Tatiana learned on the job and has become a successful member of Parker’s team. A Reddit user wrote that Tatiana comes from Brazil.

Gold Rush: Meet Parker’s crew

Besides Tatiana, there are more members to Parker’s crew on Gold Rush.

Tatiana is a relatively new addition to the team, however, Brennan, Mitch and Chris have all been in Parker’s crew for years.

Parker has appeared on Gold Rush since the very first season and has followed in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather.

Is Tatiana on Instagram?

Reality TV star and miner Tatiana Costa is on Instagram @tatiana.delmundo. She often shares snaps of herself travelling the globe with her adorable pug, Nacho. By the looks of IG, Tatiana is in a relationship with Taylor Matejka (@taymatejka) and the couple appears to share Nacho.

She’s listed as appearing on Gold Rush in 2020 and 2021 on IMDb. But, her age, hometown or any other personal details are currently unknown.

Viewers can keep up to date with the rest of the cast members via the Gold Rush Instagram page @goldrushtv.

The other mining teams and original cast members such as Rick Ness (@thebigrickness) and Chris Doumitt (@goldrushdoumitt) can also be found on Instagram. Parker is on IG with 433k followers @goldrushparker.

