The Talk: Who is Taylor Kinney and does he have a wife?

Each episode, the show often features a guest and on October 20th, actor Taylor Kinney and nutritionist Maya Feller are set to appear on The Talk. So, let’s find out more about Taylor Kinney, does he have a wife? We explore his relationship status…

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Who is Taylor on The Talk?

Taylor Kinney is an actor who was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on July 15th, 1981.

He’s 40 years old and has been a cast member on Chicago Fire for almost 10 years. Season 9 of the show airs in 2021.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2021, Taylor said that Chicago Fire is the “closest thing to a nine to five that he thinks he’ll experience in this line of work.“

Does Taylor Kinney have a wife?

No, Taylor Kinney doesn’t have a wife currently. He was engaged to Grammy-Award-winning singer Lady Gaga but they called off their engagement in 2016.

The couple was together for five years after meeting in 2011 on the set of Lady Gaga’s music video for You and I.

Page Six reported in 2016 that Taylor was dating someone new called Alanna DiGiovanni, however, it’s unclear whether he’s dating anyone in 2021.

According to Nicki Swift, Taylor and Lady Gaga are still friends and sometimes catch up when their schedules allow.

Meet the Talk guest on Instagram

Taylor can be found on Instagram with 1m followers in 2021.

He often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of himself, his life and his family and friends.

Taylor doesn’t appear to post much in relation to his personal relationships, so his IG isn’t really the place to go to see who he could be dating.

Follow Taylor on IG @taylorkinney111 and stay up-to-date with the actor.

Photo by Kim Raff/Getty Images for Operation Smile

