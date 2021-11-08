Tayshia Adams and Zac are complete couple goals at NYC Marathon











The Bachelor and The Bachelorette may be a strange concept to some. One person having the pick of 30 contestants who all want to land themselves a long-term relationship – it could seem a little unlikely that things would work out in the real world. But, as it turns out, there are a number of happy couples living their lives together following the ABC show.

Tayshia Adams first rose to fame on ABC’s The Bachelor during season 23 in 2019. Since then, she’s had a whirlwind reality TV career and a whirlwind romance, by the looks of things. Along with her fiancé, Zac Clark, Tayshia ran the New York City Marathon in 2021. So, let’s take a look at the couple, from when they first met to today!

Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark first meet

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark first met when she was cast as a replacement for Clare Crawley in 2020.

Tayshia Adams was the official Bachelorette for season 16 and chose her now-fiancé Zac Clark over runner-up Ben Smith.

Following her success on The Bachelorette, Tayshia not only ended the show with a fiancé, but she also went on to host season 17 of the show alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Tayshia was previously married but got divorced in 2017. Thankfully, her Bachelorette journey resulted in her finding love with Zac.

Bachelor in Paradise: Riley Christian & Maurissa Gunn age compared

Tayshia and Zac are meant to be

Viewers of The Bachelorette season 16 were huge fans of Tayshia and Zac from the get-go. Some would say that the couple was meant to be as they acted out a wedding shoot during their first one to one date on the show.

Tayshia and Zac looked well suited and very natural together as they posed for a fake wedding photoshoot on the show. But, as it turns out this was only going to foreshadow what’s to come as the couple is now engaged!

Many Bachelorette viewers took to Twitter during the 2020 show to voice their appreciation for Zac and Tayshia as a couple. One person Tweeted: “Having survived the s*** shows that were Peter, Hannah, and Coltons seasons, that proposal from Zac to Tayshia was what all of Bachelor Nation deserved.“

The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Trailer BridTV 5533 The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fHSPrazPg30/hqdefault.jpg 877017 877017 center 22403

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark complete the NYC Marathon 2021

In true couple goals style, Tayshia and Zac completed the 2021 NYC Marathon together on November 7th.

While Zac is a seven-time marathon runner as per People, Tayshia hadn’t run a marathon before. He told the news outlet that his goal was to stick by his partner and finish the race together: “My commitment to her is that we are going to run together and get her across the finish line“.

Tayshia completed the marathon in four hours, 40 minutes and 24 seconds as per The New York Times.

As if the pair couldn’t be any more romantic, as per People, they planned to spend their downtime after the marathon exploring New York. Zac, who hails from New Jersey, will likely be showing his fiancé around the Big Apple. Following their engagement, Tayshia moved from California to live in New York with Zac. So, it appears that they’re not only celebrating the completion of the Marathon in New York but, they’re exploring their new home city as a couple, too.

See Also: Here’s who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 7

CATCH UP WITH THE BACHELOR IN PARADISE S7 FINALE ON ABC NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK