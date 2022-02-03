Teddi Mellencamp has one of the highest net worths in the CBB 3 house











A brand new season of Celebrity Big Brother is officially a-go on CBS as of February 2nd, 2022. The house is filled with celebrities from all corners of the entertainment world. Real Housewives fans will likely be happy to see Teddi Mellencamp and Cynthia Bailey on the show and joining them, many legends including Todrick Hall and Carson Kressley.

Olympians, comedians, former pop stars and reality TV royalty are all planning on co-existing in a chalet-style home on Celebrity Big Brother. The celebrities may be settling for less than they’re used to in the show’s house, so let’s find out more about their wealth, beginning with Teddi Mellencamp’s net worth.

Teddi Mellencamp is a former Real Housewife

When it comes to how the Celebrity Big Brother 3 housemates found fame, they all have a different story.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave found reality TV dame in 2017 when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was a main cast member from seasons 8 to 10.

Teddi has also appeared on more TV shows including Flipping Out, Vanderpump Rules and Celebrity Family Feud.

Teddi’s career and marriage

Teddi is the daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp and actress and writer Victoria Granucci.

Her father has a net worth of $30m as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, it appears that Teddi has made her own money as a reality star and the founder and owner of lifestyle and fitness brand All In by Teddi.

Teddi tied the knot in 2011 and she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, are still married. Edwin owns a security company called Skyline Security and together he and Teddi have three children together, son Cruz and daughters Slate and Dove.

Teddi Mellencamp’s net worth explored

Given her reality TV fame and the launch of her own business, fans could expect Teddi to have a pretty high net worth and they’d be right to assume so – as per Celebrity Net Worth, Teddi is worth $12m in 2022.

She can be found on Instagram with 1m followers @teddimellencamp. Teddi also tags two podcasts in her IG bio and writes that she’s a “certified nutrition and wellness coach and trainer“.

Compared with the rest of her CBB 3 co-stars, Teddi’s net worth ranks pretty highly. She falls under NBA player Lamar Odom who has an estimated net worth of $30m but sits above the likes of Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan and Carson Kressley.

