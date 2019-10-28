Teddy Edwardes: Meet the babe at the centre of Megan Barton Hanson and Chelcee Grimes drama!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Megan Barton Hanson often features in a newspaper headline or two. The Love Island star has gone on to appear on Channel 4’s First Dates and Kathy Burke’s All Woman since she first appeared on telly.

But of course, with increased fame comes increased scrutiny on all her life goings-on including who Megan is dating.

October 2019 saw Megan in the middle of another dating drama which included her now-ex-girlfriend Chelcee Grimes, Demi Sims and Teddy Edwardes.

Teddy is clearly in the same social circle as other reality TV stars including TOWIE’s Pete Wicks as she poses with him in a photo on Facebook. So, who is Teddy Edwardes?

Who is Teddy Edwardes?

Teddy Edwardes is a model and businesswoman – the founder of LICK Events.

Teddy has around 41,000 followers on Instagram, 27,000 on Twitter and a further 12,000 subscribers on YouTube. The 29-year-old has a private Instagram account and sports a sought-after blue ‘verified’ tick.

Teddy appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates and also dated X Factor’s Lucy Spraggan.

READ MORE: TOWIE: Yaz opens her own shop – Location, style and how to order from the boutique!

First selfie in my new 🏠 pic.twitter.com/fHZ5CpHksU — TEDDY EDWARDES (@TeddyEdwardes) October 19, 2019

What happened between Megan Barton Hanson and Teddy?

Ex-Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson has been linked to Teddy in October 2019.

Megan was dating singer and footballer Chelcee Grimes for around six weeks before they split. And a report from The Mirror reveals that both Chelcee and Megan were allegedly messaging Teddy.

Teddy didn’t specifically name the two celebs that slid into her DM’s but alluded to the fact it was Megan and Chelcee.

Taking to Instagram, Teddy wrote: “How have I been single 5 minutes and already become centre stage of every lesbian drama? Just let me lesbian in peace for gods sake.”

Demi Sims was also involved in the drama as The Daily Mail reported that she was also texting Teddy.

Pulling up to the lesbian drama like: pic.twitter.com/chOnXuSwGo — TEDDY EDWARDES (@TeddyEdwardes) October 23, 2019

What is LICK Events?

LICK Events is a company “For women, by women” which hosts events purely for girls.

The lesbian nightclub events company writes on its website: “LICK is a safe space and judgement-free zone for women, trans women and non-binary people. ”

Tickets for nightclub events range from around £10-£20 and can be bought online.