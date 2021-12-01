Teen Mom Family Reunion cast explored, Cheyenne, Maci and co











Since MTV first launched 16 and Pregnant in 2009, the franchise has expanded to include multiple spin off shows. It’s time to get the popcorn ready as Farrah Abraham said “it’s going to be a wild one“.

The Teen Mom OG Reunion aired in 2021 which saw three OG moms who have been on the show since the very first season of 16 and Pregnant give all the gossip on the upcoming Family Reunion show. Amber, Maci and Caitlynn sat down with Dr Drew Pinsky and Nessa Dia to talk all things Teen Mom.

What is Teen Mom Family Reunion?

Teen Mom Family Reunion sees the moms from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 get together and go on a group vacation.

The parents from the spin-offs live together for the show and all four of the original Teen Moms are reunited.

The Family Reunion show sees the cast members take part in physical fun activities and life coaching sessions.

When does the MTV show air?

Teen Mom Family Reunion is set to premiere on January 11th, 2022.

The air time is scheduled for 8 pm ET and the show is set to air for an hour. The spin-off show is followed immediately by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9 pm ET.

Teen Mom Family Reunion cast explored

MTV never fails to deliver as the Teen Mom Family Reunion cast boasts all the fans’ favourite cast members.

The show features stars from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, Ashley Jones and Jade Cline are all cast members on the show.

Farrah Abraham was also revealed to appear on the spin-off show. She featured on the Teen Mom season 9 reunion via video call where she said: “I had such a good time catching up with you on the set of Family Reunion.“

