Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 3 is pretty likely - here's when it could start

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is a spin-off of the original show Teen Mom.

The MTV series takes a look at young mothers in the USA and how they manage to cope with the trials and tribulations of motherhood in their teenage years.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant sees the girls have to make sacrifices, decisions and life choices that they may not have had to if they weren’t expecting a baby.

So, will there be a Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 3? And if so, when would it air?

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 3

It’s quite likely that there will be a third series of Teen Mom’s Young and Pregnant spin-off.

The show often sees the mothers and their babies through right from birth to taking their first steps and more. Viewers want to see how the Teen Mom families get on, so a third series isn’t too unrealistic.

In theory, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 3 could potentially air in March 2020 however it’s not confirmed.

NEW MOM: Meet Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’s Kiaya Elliott on Instagram!

When did Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 2 start?

Season 2 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant kicked off on MTV from October 22nd 2019.

The series was made up of its original cast with the addition of two newcomers – Kiaya and Rachel.

The father of Kiaya’s baby is serving a prison sentence while Rachel isn’t sure who her baby’s father is in series 2.

How can I watch Teen Mom?

To watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant you’ll more than likely need a subscription to watch regular TV channels including MTV.

However, if you’re wanting to watch online from the USA, you can do via the MTV website.

Alternatively, if you don’t have cable TV, Now TV, Hulu and TV Player all offer month by month subscriptions to watch MTV among many other channels.

MEET THE NEWBIE: Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant – who is Rachel Beaver?

WATCH TEEN MOM: YOUNG AND PREGNANT FROM TUESDAY OCTOBER 22ND 2019 ON MTV.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE