Temptation Island cast 2019: Meet the couples ready to resist their desires!

Boarding a plane knowing that you’re about to take part in a TV show where your partner will almost certainly be tempted to stray isn’t exactly what the vast majority of couples would want to do.

But the four couples taking part in Temptation Island are ready for it. Well, they think they are anyway.

It would be difficult to predict how someone would react to their partner flirting with someone else. in theory, it sounds like an entertaining watch which will aid the couples in deciding if they’ve found their forever partner or not. In reality, things could be about to get very ugly on Temptation Island…

Season 2 of the show starts on Sunday, August 4th 2019 on USA network.

And to spice things up even more, rather than the UK’s answer to a lover’s paradise – Majorca, Spain. The Temptation Island crew jet out to Maui, Hawaii to put their relationships to the test.

So, let’s meet the Temptation Island cast of 2019…

Temptation Island – cast 2019

The host of Temptation Island is a familiar face and presented the original series back in 2001.

Mark L. Walberg hails from South Carolina and is the presenter of the 2019 show. Mark is probably best known for hosting Antiques Roadshow.

Now we’ve met the show’s host, let’s see who the couples are…

Javen Butler and Shari Ligons

San Francisco couple Javen and Shari are high school sweethearts who met when they were just 16 years old.

You may ask why high school sweethearts would opt to go onto Temptation Island but it turns out that Javen cheated on Shari when they were younger.

They believe that they’re soul mates but the couple wants to give Temptation Island a go to test their relationship and ensure that the trust is still there.

Javen and Shari are a pair of PTs and you can find them on social media here – @shaaarrri and @javens.world.

John Thurmond and Kady Krambeer

Texas couple John and Kady met on dating app Bumble and have been together for three years.

The pair were both on track and wanting to get married but according to USA Network, “something held them back”.

It doesn’t look as though John’s on social media but you can follow Kady on Instagram, where she has over 50,000 followers, here – @kadycannon313.

Karl Collins and Nicole Tutewohl

Karl and Nicole are two peas in a pod when it comes to their passion – fitness.

You can follow them both on Instagram here @nicolekayfitness and @itskcity.

The couple, who hail from Chicago Illinois, met at the gym and have been together for two and a half years however they’re not sure if the honeymoon period might be over.

Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell

Lastly, LA couple Evan and Kaci are taking part in the dating show. They’ve been in each other’s lives for 10 years but exclusive for five.

She’s got an inkling that Evan isn’t quite ready to settle down although the pair have both spoken about marriage and children.

Whether they’ll stand the test of time on Temptation Island and resist the urge to get it on with a load of sexy singles, who knows?

Kaci is on Instagram with over 50,000 followers. (@callmekac) And you can follow Evan, too (@evanchristiansmith).

Of course, joining the couples will be 24 ‘temptations’ in the form of a load of hot single men and women. In the first series of the show, the men and women live separately with the ‘temptations’, which, in our eyes is just asking for trouble!

