Temptation Island season 2 location: The Hawaiian paradise explored

One paradise island, four unmarried couples and 24 temptations. What could go wrong?

Temptation Island is USA Network’s reality TV show that makes any other couples’ show look tame. If you thought Love Island was savage, think again.

Series 2 of Temptation Island kicks off from Sunday, August 4th 2019. The reboot of the 2001 series has a whole new host of couples ready to take on the challenge of avoiding temptation in a bid to see if they are life-long partners.

The 2019 series also has a new location. So where is Temptation Island set?

Where is Temptation Island 2019 filmed?

The backdrop for all the drama to unfold is pretty much as picturesque as it gets. The Temptation Island 2019 filming location is in Maui, Hawaii.

Maui is located next to Molokai and Lanai and just near the Big Island. The furthest island away from Maui is Kauai.

Hawaii is, of course, renowned for its stunning views, glorious weather and incredible landscape. It’s one of the major tourist destinations in the world and potentially a great place to reconnect with a partner…

When does Temptation Island 2019 start?

While Temptation Island is a US show, airing on USA Network, it will be available to watch in the UK from August 4th 2019.

The show starts at 9 pm on the E! Entertainment channel. And if you miss an episode you should be able to catch up via the E! Online website.

Temptation Island series 2: Cast

All the couples taking part in Temptation Island are at pivotal points in their relationships. Some are looking to regain trust while others are unsure if their partner truly is committed for life.

Ready to take on the commitment test is Javen Butler and his girlfriend Shari Ligons, Karl Collins and Nicole Tutewohl, John Thurmond and Kady Krambeer and Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell.

Hosting the social experiment show is Antiques Roadshow presenter Mark L. Walberg.

WATCH TEMPTATION ISLAND FROM AUGUST 4TH 2019 ON E! ENTERTAINMENT.

