Teresa Giudice turns 50 today but she's still as feisty as RHONJ season 1













Since 2009, Teresa Giudice has been a Real Housewife of New Jersey. Back in season 1 she was a mother of four young girls, wife of Joe Giudice and 37 years old. Nowadays, Teresa has moved on with Luis Ruelas, she turned 50 on May 18th and her kids are off to college.

Over 12 seasons of RHONJ, the Skinny Italian author has been involved in many heated arguments, she’s flipped tables, thrown expletives like there’s no tomorrow and she’s had more feuds than we can count. But, all of Teresa’s explosive behaviour is part of the reason that she’s a RHONJ favourite. On Teresa Giudice’s 50th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable moments.

Teresa Giudice’s famous table flip

The RHONJ ladies losing their tempers isn’t uncommon, but when it comes to Teresa Giudice’s explosive moments, they’re more Mount Vesuvius than Inside Out‘s Anger.

During an argument with Danielle Staub in RHONJ season 1 episode 7, Teresa flipped a whole table and called Danielle a “prostitution w****“.

Speaking to ET Canada in 2019, Teresa said she “couldn’t believe” that she did it. She added that she’s Italian and “very passionate”.

Who pulled the hair?

Teresa and Danielle’s antics didn’t stop at table flipping, RHONJ season 10 saw Teresa revealed as part of a hair-pulling incident with Margaret Josephs.

Margaret and Danielle were feuding in season 10 and during a shopping trip, Margaret poured water over Danielle and Danielle pulled Margaret’s hair. Danielle later said that Teresa encouraged her to pull Margaret’s hair.

Despite this happening years ago, many of Teresa’s explosive moments were unearthed during the RHONJ season 12 reunion in 2022 as she and Margaret are no longer friends.

Teresa Giudice celebrates her 50th birthday

Teresa Giudice joins other Taurus housewives, such as Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora, with her May 18th birthday.

She turns 50 in 2022, but it’s clear to see from RHONJ season 12 that Teresa isn’t exactly mellowing out with age. The mother-of-four threw plates at Margaret Josephs on a trip to Nashville in season 12 after she thought Margaret was spreading rumours about her partner, Luis.

The days of calling people ‘white trash’ are still going strong, too, as she threw the insult at Kim D in season 8 and Margaret in season 12.

It’s safe to say Teresa has made it through some seriously tough times in her life. She released a book called Standing Strong in 2017 and one of her former taglines was “If you’re not about the namaste, get the hell out of my way“.

Teresa’s explosive moments, including pushing Andy Cohen back into his seat at the RHONJ season 2 reunion and throwing Andy’s notes at Jackie Goldschneider in season 9, will go down in history and at 50, she’s still bringing the drama that her fans know and love.

