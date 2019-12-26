Terrace House Tokyo part 2: Meet the cast on Insta - Risako to Shohei!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Released on Netflix Japan on May 14th 2019 was a brand new instalment of Terrace House, and this time we’re in Tokyo.

The Terrace House series has been running since 2012. The show sees six strangers live together in a house and in a Love Island-y kind-of-way we get to see them get to know each other and date.

The show has a huge fan base worldwide and kicked off its fifth series in 2019.

Three men and three women entered the house on day one of the show, so, let’s get to know the Terrace House: Tokyo part 2 cast!

Terrace House: Tokyo part 2: Cast

The six original cast members of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 are as follows:

Kaori Watanabe

Shohei Matsuzaki

Haruka Okuyama

Kenji YoshiharaNetflix

Risako Tanabe

Ruka Nishinoiri

Kaori Watanabe

Kaori was the first singleton to enter Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020.

She’s 28 years old and works as an illustrator. She said: “I mainly produce work for fashion magazines. So, I mostly sketch people and apparel.”

Follow Kaori on Instagram where she has almost 300,000 followers – @foxco_kaori.

Shohei Matsuzaki

Shohei came all the way from Taiwan to take part in the show. He said during episode 1 that he loves Taiwanese movies and that he’d always dreamt of living there.

The 26-year-old actor did mention that he now wants to establish himself in Japan, though. Find Shohei on Instagram as @matuzakishohei.

As an extra job, Shohei works in the constriction trade, in demolition and the finishing of buildings.

Haruka Okuyama

Haruka is an actress and model. From the age of 15 to 20 she worked as an actress, now, the twenty-four-year-old has moved into modelling, too.

Follow Haruka on Instagram @harukaoffi where she has around 130,000 followers!

Kenji Yoshihara

Next into the house in episode 1 was Kenji Yoshihara. He’s the singer in band SPiCYSOL.

Musician Kenji also plays the guitar and is 31 years old.

On his reasons for coming into Terrace House, Kenji – or Kenny – as he prefers, said: “I think it’s difficult to date publicly in Japan. Personally, I’d like to be forthcoming about my love life. I also hope to start a family soon.”

Instantly, Kenji and Kaori had a connection as they both share a passion for drawing. Find Kenny on Insta @kenny_spicysol where he has around 115,000 followers.

Risako Tanabe

Risako, 21, casually entered Terrace House in episode 1 donning a gorgeous beige jumpsuit.

The other girls commented that Risako looked “cute” but she’s more hardcore than cute as she enjoys a spot of parkour from time to time!

The fitness trainer mentioned that her “partners give up on her” because they feel she’s “overbearing”. She said: “My partners often turn out to be different once I get to know them.”

Fitness fanatic Risako has over 230,000 followers on Instagram @risako_tanabe.

Ruka Nishinoiri

Last, but by no means least, into the house, was Ruka Nishinoiri.

The youngest of the group, Ruka, 20, is a university student and also works part-time in a fashion retail store.

Ruka said his motivation for coming into Terrace House was because he’s “not a great conversationalist”. He added: “I’m especially awkward when speaking to women.”

